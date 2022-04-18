U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Brian P. McKeon on April 8 met with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to discuss WHO sustainable financing and reform priorities. Deputy Secretary McKeon also expressed commitment to several issues, including Taiwan’s inclusion as an observer to the World Health Assembly.
The people of Guam know well that Taiwan is able to help many countries with medical care and public health. Before COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwanese physicians and researchers shared their experience and knowledge with Guam’s medical community through symposiums and conferences. Quite a number of Guam patients got their proper treatments at hospitals in Taiwan as well. During the pandemic, Taiwan helped charter flights to provide Guam residents off-island care. Beyond sharing best practices, Taiwan’s utmost generosity and kindness during the global public health crisis were also emphasized in a letter Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last year.
Furthermore, last month, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam facilitated a remote care platform called JAG TeleCare to be donated to Guam Memorial Hospital. The platform is developed by a Taiwanese tech company and has been helping hospitals in New Jersey reduce the readmission rate of heart disease patients, assisting care homes in Japan in better monitoring the health conditions of their senior residents, and enabling Taiwan’s government of New Taipei City to take care of mild cases and well manage medical capacity while the COVID infections surged.
There are actually many places needing Taiwan’s help more than Guam does. Unfortunately, in November 2020, while national representatives from around the globe were gathering in Geneva, Switzerland for the WHA, which is WHO’s annual assembly, and COVID issues obviously dominated the meeting, Taiwan, a country well known for its best-in-class result of COVID-19 response at that time, was not invited to join at all.
I appreciated that I got warm support from Guam’s medical community and we together wrote an open letter on Nov. 11, 2020, to WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus. We urged him and the WHO to return to the pragmatic protocol – practiced from 2009 to 2016 – of inviting Taiwan as an observer to the meeting format of WHA. We also requested that the WHO facilitate appropriate and feasible arrangements for Taiwan to participate in all WHO meetings, mechanisms and activities to allow the whole world to work together in realizing the fundamental human right to health as stipulated in the WHO constitution and the vision of leaving no one behind enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
With all the 15 senators voting yes, a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the 74th WHA was passed unanimously at the Guam Legislature on April 30, 2021. The resolution marked Guam’s kind concerns about global health and reminded the international community of the importance of Taiwan’s contributions.
I believe Taiwan will not stop its contributions even though the WHO still refuses Taiwan’s participation. However, including Taiwan to the WHO is absolutely the right thing to do. I am pretty sure that government of Guam and the Guam Legislature will stand up again for supporting Taiwan’s participation in the 75th WHA, which will be held next month in Geneva. I also look forward to seeing the island’s representative to Washington join his Congress colleagues to support Taiwan in this issue.
Every Guam resident actually has the chance to support Taiwan's voice and presence in the 75th WHA as well. Please join the Earth Day Beach Cleanup event at Ypao Beach at 8 a.m. April 23, organized by TECO and Guam Visitors Bureau, to stand with Taiwan. We all know Taiwan can help and Taiwan is actually helping. Let Taiwan help more through the WHO platform.
Jenny Chenyi Yang is an associate adviser for the Taiwan government’s Overseas Community Affairs Council and is managing director of GNC Guam.