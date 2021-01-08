The island of Guam has been hit very hard economically during this pandemic since it depends on tourism. The unemployment is very high since the majority of jobs are tourist-related and military-related.
For the Governor, planning to attend the inauguration of President-elect Biden is not the best decision especially if the traveling group will be funded by the government of Guam. The Governor issued a travel ban for the executive branch of her government and yet she is planning on traveling. Where is justice?
If she proceeds with her plan to attend, I hope the people of Guam who cannot find jobs to support their families will remember this during her campaign for re-election.
Arthur Macaraeg is a resident of Severna Park, Maryland.