Seeing professor Ron McNinch's column on May 20 on the things that Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands have in common reminded me of my own long-standing belief that the Mariana Islands should be united as one political entity.
I first publicly espoused that idea in 1987 in a speech to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce. Prominent Saipan business leader Jose "Joeten" Tenorio, also a unification proponent, asked me to address the issue.
The Mariana Islands were peopled some 3,000 years ago and over the centuries developed the unique CHamoru culture. After 400 years of Spanish occupation, Guam was separated from Rota, Tinian, Saipan and the other northern islands in 1898 when the United States decided after the Spanish-American War that it needed only Guam as a coaling station for its Pacific fleet. Germany took possession of the other Mariana Islands and, in turn, it was succeeded by Japan after World War I. After World War II, the northern islands became a district of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands. Since 1976, the NMI has been a U.S. commonwealth.
Despite the colonial turnovers, the people of Guam and the northern islands maintained an affinity for each other.
According to Don Farrell, a respected author of several books and articles on the Mariana Islands, as early as 1957 the people of the northern islands and the Guam Legislature opted for political unification of the Marianas. The people of Saipan voted 63.8% for unity.
A resolution of the Guam Legislature, adopted in 1958, said: "Despite this unfortunate and perhaps accidental division of one race, the people of the Marianas have never lost hope that a day will come when all Chamorros once again will be reunited within a homogeneous political and economic union under one government administration."
Sadly, the pleas of the islanders fell on deaf ears in Washington, D.C.
The issue was revisited in 1963, 1966 and 1968 when the political union of the Marianas was repeatedly urged. But the idea became a cropper in 1969 when Guam voters rejected unification by a vote of 3,720 to 2,688. Remarkably, five days later, the people of the Northern Marianas still voted in favor of joining Guam in one political entity.
Among those who endorsed unification were then-Speaker Carlos Taitano of the 8th Guam Legislature, then-Gov. Ricky Bordallo in 1983, then-Congressman Tony Won Pat, and even Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1985. Congress itself contemplated unification in 1980 when it passed a still-existing law, codified at 48 USC § 1844, providing that if the islands are politically unified that there be "no diminution of any rights or entitlements" then available to Guam and the NMI. The law also instructs that no federal agency take action "that would in any manner discourage such unification."
It's time to seriously consider the joining of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as one political entity. Whether one is for independence, statehood or commonwealth , our islands would be stronger together than each is separately. There are definite economic and cultural advantages to be had.
In 1994, during my last term as a Guam senator, I introduced Bill 882 to create a commission to coordinate closer and continuing cooperation between Guam and the CNMI. I hoped a companion measure would be adopted by the CNMI Legislature. Although nothing came of my effort, that doesn't mean the idea should be abandoned. It's time for fresh thinking on unification and the political status of a consolidated Mariana Islands.
Doris Flores Brooks is a former senator and elected public auditor.