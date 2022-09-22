It is no secret that Guam is in need of adequate, modern, and efficient public health care facilities.
From inception to completion, the planning of any project requires multiple phases and time. Planning for Guam’s new medical campus is no exception; the process is complex, and for the last two years, it has involved numerous stakeholders as part of the Espetat-ta. Lina’la-ta (Our Hospital. Our Life) Planning Task Force. During the first task force meeting on April 13, 2021, Gov. Leon Guerrero set up the initial working group, which involved multiple components of local government, including GEDA, GMH, DPHSS, GBHWC, DLM, CDLO, BSP, GHURA, members of the 36th Guam Legislature, and other stakeholder groups. The task force has since worked diligently to deliver an accessible modern health care facility to the people of Guam.
Our new medical campus will give our people not only a new hospital, but also a new home for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, an expansion of services for Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, a place for the federally funded CDC lab, and a home for Guam’s veterans clinic. It requires substantial, coordinated effort on the part of everyone involved, but I think I speak for everyone who calls Guam home, and anyone who has themselves endured or assisted a family member facing the struggle of having to travel off-island for lifesaving care, when I say it is worth it.
To date, all discussion has been informed by reports, needs assessments, and other documents going back to the 2012 Guam Medical Services Delivery Plan, in addition to new research and information as reported by attendees. Resources such as historic information, meeting minutes, and Zoom recordings, are and have been available via two links (documents and audio-visual files) and a password that GEDA has provided to meeting attendees, reporters, and community advocates, including our critics, primarily because the files are too large to be emailed. Ultimately, we plan to house this information on a dedicated website, but in the meantime, members of the public may request the link at GEDA.
Selection of the site for the new medical campus has been discussed openly during meetings and documented in PowerPoint presentations. Because pandemic restrictions were still in effect, Zoom meetings were widely used and recorded. This comprehensive review process, in which our community had a substantial opportunity to participate, led to the selection of Eagles Field as the superior choice for the new medical campus, with alternates retained for planning purposes. Once Eagles Field was identified as the site for the medical campus, the governor invited the ancestral owners of Eagles Field to a meeting at Adelup, which was followed by working committee meetings with representatives from families who once held an ownership interest in Eagles Field. While many of these families have been given contrary information, Eagles Field is not “excess land.” The military has made it abundantly clear that if the government of Guam does not construct the medical campus on the subject site, it will be retained by the military for other defense purposes. The fact that the property cannot be returned to ancestral landowners does not mean these families cannot be made whole, and our governor is committed to exploring possible paths to compensation for original owners for this site and others throughout the island. Gov. Leon Guerrero has tasked the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission to find a working solution to this decades-old problem.
GEDA is preparing the comprehensive medical action plan for wide circulation once key factors have been resolved. In the meantime, we have made voluminous data available to those with the patience to slog through it.
I learned about the limitations of our medical system well when I had to care for my beloved parents over the past decade in places other than our cozy home in Mangilao. I stayed at GMH when I gave birth to my daughter, Jenni Rose, where the medical staff have great skill and heart, but the facility is well-worn and in need of repair. Working towards completing our medical campus brings me joy and pride, in the hopes that my children may be able to care for me, when the time comes, right here at home.
Mel Mendiola is the CEO and administrator of GEDA.