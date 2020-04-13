I like the rational approach you are taking and I am doing what little I can by adding my voice in articulating a similar viewpoint.
With fear there is a tendency to go to harsh extremes that serve no legitimate purpose and produce a cascading effect of negative synergy.
The leadership of this government needs to take a deep breath and proceed rationally, or its legitimate ability to lead will be compromised.
No one is saying this is easy.
Guam is not a banana republic and does not want to emulate one or it may lose the respect of its citizens. Public support for rational measures is key to achieving our common goal of public health and safety.
"For example for a law to meet constitutional requirements it must be rational with an articulable nexus to a legitimate public purpose such as public health and safety.
Road blocks do not appear to have a rational connection to preventing the spread of COVID-19. In fact, they may actually increase exposure.
It is very difficult to effectively question or "educate" someone from a safe distance of over 6 feet. The roadblock photos appearing in the local papers do not appear to display a safe distance of over 6 feet between drivers and guardsmen while interacting. There are many more very productive uses for the valuable resources of the Guam Guard during this crisis than a theatrical display of government authority serving no real purpose. Scarce police resources are also better deployed elsewhere in performing real law enforcement duties such as crime suppression in the villages, investigating serious crimes, and keeping the highways safe from drivers who are impaired, speeding, or reckless."
Charles D. Stake is a retired federal attorney and resident of Barrigada.