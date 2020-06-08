The Guam Medical Association stands in solidarity with our health care community in opposition to the racism and violence that has plagued the country for generations.
We join in support of all who have been victims of injustice and intolerance.
The discrimination present in our community makes its way into all sectors, hurting the most vulnerable populations across our country. Raising awareness and engaging in peaceful discussions are encouraged. We must all do better for our community.
We should teach our community, our families, friends, children and grandchildren that racism and discrimination in any setting is unacceptable. Like other members of our medical community, we are committed to the conversations and actions needed to bring about much-needed positive change and equity as we join in this quest.
Dr. Thomas Shieh is president of the Guam Medical Association.