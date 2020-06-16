Many might question why hundreds of us gathered at Chief Kepuha park and elsewhere on the island to show our solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The late Martin Luther King Jr. often reminded us in his speeches and sermons that no man is an island unto themselves; each of us is part of something larger and indeed, there are ways in which the history and the people of the Marianas are inextricably intertwined with movements for justice like that of Black Lives Matter.
When Europeans first made contact with CHamorus in 1521, they brought with them the concept of modern slavery and on their ships, slaves, largely of African descent. In 1602, in fact, a Spanish priest noted that residing in the Marianas, were blacks, likely former slaves who had been aboard a sunken Spanish vessel. Among CHamorus, they found sanctuary and respite and had no desire to leave. They told that priest in no uncertain terms that CHamorus treated them with more Christianity than the Christian Spanish had. Spanish censuses through the 1700s continued to note the presence of black community members in the Marianas.
By the end of the 1800s, not too long after the Civil War, the United States took Guam from Spain. While there were Americans who stood up for CHamoru and local rights and married into the culture, systems in place within the US such as Jim Crow laws meant to oppress and restrict opportunities for African Americans and other ‘non-whites’ manifested in Guam in many ways.
Manåmko’, some of whom are still among us, can remember growing up with schools, government and other occupations, and military barracks segregated by race. Bars, restaurants and movie theaters were also sometimes segregated. My father-in-law, former Speaker Carlos P. Taitano shared recollections of new U.S.-introduced civic groups refusing to allow non-white members to join. Thus, local civic groups, like the Young Men’s League of Guam, were formed, challenging the justice of their exclusion.
Prior to, and at the beginning of World War II, African Americans, Filipinos, Latinos, and many other ‘non-white’ groups who joined the Navy to serve and sacrifice for the U.S. were met with a similar system of oppression, living in segregated quarters and being allowed only to join at the lowest level, as cooks or servants. Throughout WWII, movements in the U.S. pushed for opening up general service in the Navy to blacks as well as the ability to serve as nurses and in Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. A not well-known fact to many is that at Pearl Harbor, black messman Dorie Miller is said to be the first American hero of WWII for shooting down six enemy planes during the attack. Due to the systems of oppression in place, the quiet heroism and sacrifice of so many went unsung and unrecognized in the war.
On Guam, pervasive discrimination and harassment toward black soldiers by whites, similar to behaviors experienced by black Americans before and since, brewed. In what are referred to as the Agaña Race Riots, white Marines opened fire on black soldiers on two reported occasions, with three black Marines and one white Marine killed during other incidents. Fortunately, Walter Francis White of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was part of the investigation of those events on Guam. His involvement ensured that some white soldiers were charged and convicted, and that the verdicts of unjustly charged black Marines were overturned.
Riots and rebellions such as what occurred in Hagåtña caused high ranking Navy officials to conclude that “Jim-Crow”, or segregated, units were not favorable. This initiated both desegregation and a program for better race relations within the Navy, which ended WWII with a policy of integration.
As we see this outpouring of support and solidarity in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands for Black Lives Matter, another quote from Martin Luther King Jr. resonates so well with this present moment, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” As systems of oppression and histories of injustice can bring us together, so too can movements for justice.
Kelly Marsh, PhD, is a senator in the 35th Guam Legislature