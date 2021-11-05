Guam’s role in the world is changing. For over a century Guam was marginally significant, but important to the world’s “superpowers.” Our perspective living here was limited to local, provincial politics. Our role ranged from a supply station for the Spanish, to a steppingstone to the Empire of Japan for Pacific expansionism and now our uncertain role as an “unincorporated territory” of the United States, albeit as U.S. citizens.
Our economy is based primarily upon tourism, military spending and funding from Congress as a territory of the USA. We live here understanding that we are important to the USA, but lacking the voice to vote in Congress and clearly be heard.
Communist China is now a real threat to the USA, both economically and militarily. They are a threat to all of us who are citizens of our great nation. Guam and our island neighbors need to join together to recognize how important we now are. Not only is Guam where America’s day begins, but now where America will need to defend its borders. With China’s reneging on its Hong Kong agreement, its expansionism in the South China Sea and around Japan, its desire to retake capitalist Taiwan, and surprising 2020 development of supersonic weaponry that increases a first-strike risk, our federal government is once again realizing how important Guam, the CNMI, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau (Belau) (formerly known as the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands after World War II) are to the United State’s security and welfare.
As USA citizens and residents of Guam, our leaders must coalesce with our island neighbors and be ready to discuss the potential for greater military involvement in our communities. Like Hawaii, Guam is more important to the defense of the mainland, and most important as a deterrent to China’s expansionism and threat to our region. We must be prepared to discuss missile silos in our area of the world, as well as using our islands to port aircraft carriers, like Hawaii. Like President Ronald Reagan’s administration promoted, "peace through strength" has kept the world safe since World War II, as well as “Mutual Assured Destruction.”
We must consider our roles as Americans, CHamorus, Guamanians, Pacific Islanders and most of all U.S. citizens who have something to offer to our nation, but also something to gain in maintaining and promoting our local economic welfare. To do otherwise misses an important opportunity to improve all our quality of life.
Douglas Moylan is a U.S. citizen and resident of Guam.