Tribu para tata-hu
Guålo’ na fulu Åños, un fåtfat simana hao Chapanes håtme gi Guåhan.
Milagro na'lålala’ hao på'go.
I Amerianku ma-songge todu i diksinario siha.
Annai fumino CHamoru hao i etmåna siha ma-få'om hao.
På'go mata’chong hao gi fion-hu ya un fa’na’gue-yu Chamoru fino’haya ni un hahassu.
Metgot tata hao.
Saina ma’ase tata-hu. Pot hågu tat nai ñalang-yu.
Saina ma’ase tata-hu. Pot hågu tot tiempo guaha nenkanno’ gi tiyan-hu.
Saina ma’ase tata-hu. Pot hågu hu tungo' hafa mutong
Saina ma’ase tata-hu. Pot hågu hu respetu i mañaina'-hu
Saina ma’ase tata-hu. Pot hågu hu respeta i famålao'an.
Saina ma’ase tata-hu. Pot hågu sina-hu fa’tinas kelaguen yan finadene para i nobia-hu.
Saina ma’ase tata-hu. Pot hågu hu tungo’ komunida mas impottånte ki salape.
Saina ma’ase tata-hu. Pot hågu Chamoru-yu.
Hu prumeti na’bai na’banidosu hao.
Hu prumeti na’bai honra i Manainata yan i taotao’mona.
Saina, pot fabot hungok i tina yuyot-hu, pulan i tata-hu, kosa ki hu magof yan brabu.
Yan gin sina un na’la’la gui esta ki sina ha hungok i neni-hu sumångan
"Hu guiya hao tatan-bihu."
Tribute for my father
Eighty years ago, you were only 4 weeks old when Japan invaded Guam.
It is a miracle you are alive today.
The Americans burned your CHamoru dictionaries.
The nuns beat you when you spoke Chamoru.
Now you sit next to me and teach me the CHamoru words you still remember.
You are a strong father
Thank you my dad. Because of you, I was never hungry.
Thank you dad. Because of you, I always had food in my stomach.
Thank you dad. Because of you, I know what stinky is.
Thank you dad. Because of you, I respect my elders.
Thank you dad. Because of you, I respect women.
Thank you dad. Because of you, I can cook kelaguen and finadene for my girlfriend.
Thank you dad. Because of you, I know community is more important than money.
Thank you dad. Because of you, I am CHamoru.
I promise to make you proud.
I promise to honor our Ancestors.
Ancestors, hear my prayer. Watch over my dad so he may be healthy and happy and may he live to hear my child say to him, "I love you" in CHamoru.
Alex M. White is studying CHamoru language with his tata, Antonio Cruz White, of Mangilao. They are participating in "Prugråman Sinipok CHamorun Sanlagu", a two-week CHamoru Language Immersion pilot program sponsored by the Guam Museum and Chief Hurao Academy. Alex wrote this tribute for his tata in CHamoru so he could read it as they "celebrate Father's Day together for the first time ever on Guåhan."