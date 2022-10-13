Media continues to report foreign nations landing by boat in remote locations in Guam. Apparently, these individuals initially entered the U.S. legally with valid documentation through a valid port of entry in Saipan. However, because of the evasive nature of their entry into Guam, it is likely that their visas have expired or do not cover work beyond Saipan.
If this is the case, they are now undocumented. The term illegal immigrant includes those who entered the U.S. without inspection as well as those who entered with a legal visa that is no longer valid. Apparently, their entry into Guam via Pago Bay and other remote locations is considered a misdemeanor under local Guam law. The Illegal Immigration Reform and Responsibility Act of 1996 provides that illegal immigrants are subject to removal proceedings for most crimes including misdemeanors. Employers who knowingly employ workers without work authorization are subject to fines and criminal penalties.
Undocumented workers are particularly vulnerable to labor trafficking, a serious crime.
Labor trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision or obtaining of a person for labor or his services through the use of force, coercion, fraud, for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage or slavery. A common ruse is debt security or debt bondage which requires a person to pledge his or her services, but the value of the services are not reasonably applied to liquidation of the debt. Also, the length and nature of the service is not limited or specifically determined. Another abuse undocumented workers are susceptible to is coercion through threatened misuse of the legal process.
Anyone with tips or information can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
The U.S. attorney has authority to enforce, administer and interpret immigration law.
Local officials with detailed information concerning immigration crimes can present that information to a federal grand jury.
Charles D. Stake is a retired federal attorney with experience working with the General Services Agency, the Department of Defense and the Department of Justice.