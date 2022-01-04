It was immensely comforting to hear Consolidated Commission on Utilities board member Simon Sanchez sound so reasonable and decent as he discussed the plight of Yigo resident Stella Beloy on Ray Gibson’s morning radio show.
After reading The Guam Daily Post’s coverage of the $36,509.81 charge Mrs. Beloy received from the Guam Waterworks Authority and the incredibly insensitive response of General Manager Miguel Bordallo, I was left upset and bewildered. It wasn't just the ludicrous nature of the bill that left me feeling dismayed. What was truly unbelievable was how incredibly insensitive Bordallo responded to the situation. I am sure I am not alone in trying to fathom how Mr. Bordallo could consider his comments to be appropriate.
For the general manager of such an essential public utility to so callously and flippantly suggest the agency was not at fault and lay the blame solely at the feet of an 85-year-old widow seems to me not only tone-deaf but also irresponsible. His reaction sent a message to the entire community that he doesn’t think GWA needs to take responsibility for its actions – even as water rates increase significantly. Bordallo communicated instead that it is really up to the ratepayers to fend for themselves, deal with it, and pay! I was so encouraged to see in stark contrast to Bordallo’s insensitivity the gracious reaction of Lad De Leon, owner of Pacific Backflow and Plumbing, and the support of Yigo Mayor Anthony Sanchez. Kudos to the two of them.
I am confident I wasn’t the only one breathing a sigh of relief when Mr. Sanchez said the issue would be discussed and the guidelines and process for how GWA Customer Service responds to situations like this will be reviewed at the next CCU board meeting this month. I also hope the CCU board members will stress to the senior management at both GWA & Guam Power Authority that the “ratepayers” are also the “stakeholders” of Guam’s public utilities and ultimately the senior management are public servants. Responses like GM Bordallo's to the plight of Mrs. Beloy are inappropriate and unacceptable.
Jesse Anderson Lujan is a former Guam senator