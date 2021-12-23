Hafa Adai!
I'm Rear Adm. Nicholson, and on behalf of my family, I would like to take a moment to wish our friends and community partners in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau the happiest of holidays.
This is my first Christmas in Micronesia, and we are so grateful to everyone we've had the pleasure of meeting over the past few months. Additionally, I'm personally grateful for the opportunity to serve our country from the Indo-Pacific region.
This year, as a community, we have overcome a number of major challenges, and we've made a tremendous amount of progress in the fight against COVID-19. It is absolutely essential that we take the time to recognize all of our front-line workers for their continued dedication. I also encourage everyone to do their part and get vaccinated so we can look forward to more holidays spent with our loved ones.
Additionally, my heartfelt thanks goes out to all our service members and civilian employees who are doing the job of defending the region each and every day. To those of you standing duty on Christmas Day or New Year's Eve, or any other holiday - thank you for keeping watch over the rest of us.
From my family to yours, we wish you a safe and enjoyable holiday season, and a prosperous New Year.
Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson is commander of Joint Region Marianas.