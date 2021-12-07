We live in a different era. As we head into 2022, with the COVID-19 variants on the rise, I am grateful for us as a community. We have done our part, as evident in our high vaccination percentage and with the cases of COVID-19 decreasing as well. Hospitalizations are also decreasing.
To all our front liners, a huge thank you for your sacrifices.
Firefighters, hospital staff, teachers, our men in blue and public health officials and many others working behind the scenes, thank you!
Our region faces issues, including tensions with China and North Korea, the pandemic, unemployment, the economic challenges and uncertainties of what will come next.
I say we live life to the fullest, and have faith that all will be OK.
In closing, stay safe continue to follow the public health preventive measures – "watch your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands."
Biba, Guam.
Dave Duenas is a resident of Dededo