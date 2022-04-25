Since the announcement of the Guam Heartbeat Bill of 2022 (Bill 291-36), there have been numerous articles in opposition and in favor of the bill, including a recent op-ed that claimed "there is no medical justification for abortion." I want to respectfully and professionally disagree with that statement. I urge lawmakers to look closely at this bill and be aware of the implications it has to destroy the patient-doctor private relationship and to remove a woman's right to make decisions about her own health care.
As a family practice physician specializing in women's health and obstetrics, I see pregnant women and manage pregnancy complications every day. The fact is, there are situations in pregnancy where abortion is a medically indicated option to protect the life of the mother.
For example, if a pregnancy implants outside the uterus (known as an ectopic pregnancy), the growing fetus can cause the fallopian tube to burst, which is a life-threatening situation for the mother. We often do not identify where the pregnancy is located until it is far enough along to see a heartbeat. Supporters of Bill 291 claim that it allows abortion for this type of situation, but how will the protected health records be shared when a complaint is made? Providers may be hesitant to manage an ectopic pregnancy as they usually would for fear that they will be attacked by essentially anyone in the community for performing an abortion on a fetus with a heartbeat. A woman with a ruptured ectopic can bleed internally and die. With this bill, she has no choice.
There are other situations where a fetus has genetic or anatomical anomalies that will not allow it to survive outside the womb. For these situations, a woman has the choice of termination at an earlier gestation or she can carry the pregnancy as long as it survives, then deliver either a dead fetus or one that will die soon after birth. With this bill, she has no choice.
There are also women in our island community of reproductive age who have medical conditions that make carrying a pregnancy very dangerous to their health, such as heart conditions and advanced renal failure. For these women, prevention through birth control is highly recommended, but, in the event of an unplanned pregnancy, termination is an option in order to protect the mother's life. With this bill, she has no choice.
Bills like this are coined "pro-life" and focus on giving a voice to the unborn child who has no voice. But this is at the cost of silencing the mother who becomes a voiceless vessel for this sacred life. What about her life? No woman chooses to terminate lightly and no one is pro-abortion. As a provider in women's health, I am trained to offer women choices to make the best decision for themselves and their families. Women deserve to continue to have this freedom of choice which will be taken away by Bill 291. The decisions anyone makes about their bodies and their health should be kept private. The doctor-patient confidentiality is a right all people deserve and it should not be jeopardized by law or politics.
And to say something so definitive as there is never a medical indication for termination is wrong. Obstetrics and pregnancy care have so many moving parts and factors that go into our medical decision-making. If laws like Bill 291 have to make providers second-guess the standard of care we have been taught during our 12-plus years of training, then every person on this island will be at risk.
Let's focus on facts and not feelings. What our community needs is proactive legislation based on our current statistics. We need more focus on prevention education about safe sex and birth control, as Guam has one of the highest incidences of gonorrhea and chlamydia infections in the nation. We need more focus on education about sexual consent, as the highest number of sexual assault cases on Guam are in 12- to 14-year-old girls.
We need better funding and access to contraception for our most vulnerable populations. We need more effort to recruit providers in obstetrics, neonatology and pediatrics, as Guam has recently been identified as having one of the highest infant mortality rates in the nation.
These are our island's needs. These are areas that legislators should focus their efforts. These are areas that will improve life for every individual on Guam. Bill 291 is not the answer and should not be voted into law.
Mariana Cook-Huynh, M.D., is a family medicine obstetrics physician and is native to Guam.