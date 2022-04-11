Dear editor,
It’s like clockwork: you can count on it. Virtually every election year one or more senators copy an anti-abortion bill from another state or from the Right to Life template, slap their names on it, and introduce it in the Guam Legislature.
The latest “copycat bill” is Bill 291- 36, copied almost verbatim from the Texas anti-abortion law and it is so dangerous and outrageous that one wonders if the sponsors understood the consequences of this bill, much less whether they actually read it.
The copycat bill is intended to ban abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant, regardless of a woman’s needs and circumstances. This is a far-reaching bill drafted by politicians whose goal is to eliminate all abortions in Guam.
Women must be able to make health decisions throughout their pregnancy that are best for their circumstances, including whether to end a pregnancy, without interference from politicians.
A ban on abortion at six weeks would prevent most women from accessing abortion at all. At six weeks, approximately two weeks after a missed period, many women don’t even know they’re pregnant.
With a ban so early in pregnancy, most women may find that once they discover they’re pregnant, it’s already too late for them to get an abortion and may be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will.
The copycat bill has a “snitch” rule that allows any person to snitch on a pregnant woman or others who assist or support her in obtaining an abortion. This rule sets a dangerous precedent by pitting neighbor against neighbor, family members against each other, and total strangers against a pregnant woman. It is a regime designed to surveil, penalize, and control women’s health care decisions, their bodies, and their choices.
The copycat bill also has a “bounty hunter” provision that allows any person including strangers and anti-abortionists, with no connection to the pregnant woman, to sue anyone who provides abortion care or helps someone obtain an abortion after six weeks. If they win, they can collect $10,000 for each abortion, paid by the person who is sued.
The copycat bill targets doctors, medical staff, hospitals and entire health centers, but it also targets anyone who provides support to a woman getting an abortion. Commissioning a bounty on others is plainly and simply wrong.
Abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care and is one of the safest medical procedures performed in the United States. Politicians should not continue to push our essential health care out of reach.
Women know what’s best for their health and families, and if that’s abortion, they should be able to access safe and effective care with the support of people they love and trust. They should be able to get any health care they need without shame, unnecessary restrictions or outside interference. The copycat bill is designed to shame and stigmatize women’s health care decisions.
It's clear that the senators sponsoring this copycat bill have an antiquated, narrow and disconnected perspective of health care for women. Otherwise, they would expand access to quality reproductive health care instead of restricting it. It’s also clear that they do not care about children outside of the womb.
If they did, they would provide quality child care, prevention of sexual assaults and violence against children, and they would improve the quality of life for children in Guam.
At every point in pregnancy, a woman’s health, not politics, should drive her medical decisions.
We will fight to protect access to abortion and to make sure every woman can get the care she needs without political obstacles like this copycat bill being put in the way. The fact that these copycat anti-abortion bills are introduced only during an election year is an obvious and shameless pandering for votes to get re-elected.
Anita P. Arriola, Ellen Bez, Annie Bordallo, Mariana Cook-Huynh, Lisa Dames, Moneka De Oro, Jayne Flores, Régine Biscoe Lee, Carlotta Leon Guerrero, Stephanie Lorenzo, Michelle Voacolo, Vanessa Williams and Kiana Yabut are women leaders in the medical, legal, local government and civic communities on Guam.