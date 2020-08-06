5-4-3-2-1 ... bomb away.
That was the final countdown by Col. Paul W. Tibbets, as the bombardier, 26-year-old Maj. Thomas W. Ferebee, pushed the lever to release the first atomic bomb dropped in combat operations. The time was 8:15 a.m., Aug. 6, 1945, when the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.
The mission used a B-29 super fortress launched from Tinian.
The purpose of this story is to reveal my personal relationship with Col. Thomas Ferebee and his navigator Theodore "Dutch" Van Kirk. Various books have been written about the crew but the following story tells some of the emotional feelings of the three of us.
In 1960, I was a brand spanking new second lieutenant fresh out of B-25 flight school at Castle Air Force Base, California. I was assigned to the 824th Bomb Squadron at Turner Air Force Base, Georgia. The squadron was famous for World War II operations, which still had crew members from World War II and the Korean War.
I arrived at Turner, a B-52D model base on a Thursday night and scheduled to clear onto the base Friday. When trying to clear the squadron headquarters the two doors had locks so I could not enter. While standing there, the door opened and Capt. Thomas Neuhan came out and let me enter. I mention this because he was the bombardier of a crew that briefed President John F. Kennedy for a nuclear bomb release in the Pacific.
The operations officer signed my clearance and said there was a bomb wing "casino" party at the officers' club tomorrow and it would be nice to attend. I put on a suit and tie and went to the club. A large dining room was converted to a casino with a variety of card games, dice, wheel of fortune, etc. I got a rum and coke. I was standing next to a man taller than myself, fairly stout, balding, and in a brown suit. I asked him if the dice were "hot." He said, "No, they are cold." I said, "We will warm them up. It turned out both of us threw three passes." An operations officer came up to me and asked if I knew who I was talking with. I said no. And he said, "That is Col. Tom Ferebee. When I was an aviation cadet we had to know many famous aviators. I said, "He was the bombardier on the Enola Gay." The ops officer said "You got that right." He is now the commander of maintenance for the B-52s and ICC-135s.
Years passed until 1965 when one morning, on a seven-day nuclear alert, an intelligence officer gave us a briefing and said our wing would probably be selected for a mission out of Guam. It came to pass that we were selected.
After World War II, the crew members of the Enola Gay, the aircraft that dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, were not allowed to be sent to any Pacific operations. Col. Ferebee later told me he signed a waiver so he could come to Guam.
The colonel was billeted on the first floor of the billeting office dormitory at Andersen Air Force Base. He had a two-room suite. Since he and several other field grade officers were poker players, he held a poker game in his quarters over 170 nights of the wing's temporary duty of 179 days. He had a poker table that seated seven players of which he would join every morning after he monitored a 4 a.m. launch. One seat was kept empty and a bottle of Chivas Regal was placed in his slot. I was only a captain, but had a reputation of being a good player so I was the only company-grade officer in the game.
The following event took place every evening that I was there. He would return from the launch and give us an update on how the launch went, then take off his shirt and quickly down three shots, play poker and periodically down a shot. Eventually, he would start talking about the bombing of Hiroshima and start crying. Soon after, two people would help him to the bedroom.
One evening, he said the B-29 Enola Gay was named after a Native American word meaning "magnolia" and when enola is spelled backward, it reads, "alone."
He told us because of the possible danger in the arming of the atomic bomb named "Little Boy," it had to be armed in flight. He had to go back to the bomb bay and remove a panel then take a rod with an initiator that weighed approximately 50 pounds and insert it between plutonium hemispheres. He said this was difficult as the aircraft was bouncing. His navigator was Capt. Van Kirk, who navigated the B-29 to the target.
I met Mr. Van Kirk here on Guam in the 1980s. We talked about the mission and he confirmed all that Col. Ferebee told us. He said there was a third atomic bomb that would be released if Japan did not surrender after the second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.
Col. Ferebee and "Dutch" Van Kirk both told me they had "no regrets" for dropping the bomb on Hiroshima as it helped end World War II in four days of a four-year war. Some estimates were that many as 1 million American lives were saved. Japan had stated 100,000 prisoners of war would be executed on the first day an American soldier set foot in Japan.
Col. Ferebee was involved in other historic bombing missions in North Africa and Europe. He was on the first bombing raid on Nazi-occupied France and was the lead bombardier of the first 100-aircraft day raid in Europe.
Even though Col. Ferebee said he had no regrets for the atomic bombing, it seemed to me that when he went to bed during that 179-day temporary duty on Guam that there was some lingering emotional disturbance. I prayed at the same time that I would not suffer any emotional disturbance.
My prayers were answered even though I ended up on a merry-go-round of eight tours, 393 B52D-F-G combat missions and dropping 17 million pounds of bombs and counterfeit money, which was printed on Guam, on the countries of Southeast Asia.
Roger Pollock IV is a resident of Guam and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel