Dear Editor: Our home in Chalan Pago has had the benefit of solar power since November 2014. Micronesian Renewable Energy provided this and a lot of their workers were climbing all over my roof for a couple of days. From then until now our power bill has been dramatically lower.
Yes, it was expensive and rather difficult to get this done. But I had a few reasons to enter into such an investment. Among them:
• I wanted to be part of the solution to reduce carbon dioxide and climate change.
• I thought I was helping the Guam Power Authority by providing them some excess power, thus easing the load on their generators and this power would be carbon-free.
• I knew I was providing jobs for local residents.
• I also wanted to reduce my monthly power bill with the “free” energy from the sun. Our island certainly has a lot of it.
GPA now has solar panels and a battery system to help smooth out power fluctuations.
Someday, I hope to have such a battery system since we know that power outages can result from our typhoons.
The net metering system for solar customers has been a tremendous benefit for many Guam residents.
My 32 panels provide many more kilowatts of power during the sunny days than our home consumes. This excess goes back into the GPA system for other customers to use. The net metering system allows solar homeowners to use these kilowatt-hours as a credit so that during the evening when the sun is no longer providing energy, my home can take back this power to operate our refrigerator, lights, air conditioning, etc.
While I'm aware that GPA views this as a somewhat unfair advantage over non-solar customers, there is a very important point that should be recognized.
All forms of pollution carry a cost. Somehow, and in some way, we all have to pay for this. Whether it is litter from a cigarette butt, a discarded soft drink container, a junk bicycle, damaged tires or carbon dioxide gas exacerbating the heat retention of our planet. We all enjoy our lifestyle but we should also bear responsibility for its effects.
Many very prominent economists state that such a tax is the most efficient way to control the volume of these emissions.
There is no doubt that our planet Earth is warming. The numbers prove it. Scientists are ringing the alarm bell.
Solar power is not free. Remember: There is no such thing as a free lunch.
People don't like to pay for things. We would all like things to be free. A tax carries very negative connotations.
Therefore, if GPA were eventually required to pay a carbon tax for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit, then I suspect that each KWH from all
the Guam solar panels would provide a good financial benefit.
Each kWh that owners of solar-powered homes provide would be carbon-free and thus save GPA money.
Of course, owners of solar-powered homes should pay for the transmission wiring to our homes and the generator power during dark hours. We all must and should accept our responsibility.
As mentioned previously, my solar system was difficult and expensive. While a new car gives us dependable transportation we still have to fuel it and buy insurance. And its value starts to depreciate.
I realized that buying my solar system was like getting some money each month due to the smaller power bills. It was kind of like investing in a bond with a check coming in the mail every quarter. Of course, it too, depreciates slowly over time.
But as time went by I learned more. I could have used a simple bank loan or a home equity loan. Or even a piecemeal approach of $8,000.
For the price of a functioning used car, a Guam resident could have a solar-power system.
This would be only 10 panels for the $8,000 but it would instantly lower the power bill.
Then after a year or two, another 10 panels could be added. To get started is better than doing nothing at all.
Our system has been working well since 2014.
Paul Tobiason is a resident of Chalan Pago.