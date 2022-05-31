Honoring the fallen and fighting the war on humanity

Do you remember what it was like being young? Walking on a sandy beach, picking up shells and digging into crab holes, looking for new things?
I haven't written a holiday message in a while but I never try and miss Memorial Day. I have never served in the military but have studied conflicts and the armed service since I was young. I do, however, serve on the thin blue line, in the conflict and war on humanity.
The toll of warfare and conflict has affected all communities and lands since the beginning of time. Memorial Day is a reminder for all of us enjoying the freedoms we have to take time and remember, honor, and respect those that fell fighting for those freedoms. Whether we agree with the conflicts or not, we should all take time to give a moment for those that stood up to fight and fell in those conflicts.
According to some statistics, we lost about 217,000 in the revolution for our independence, 620,000 in our war between brothers during the Civil War, 116,516 in the Great War during World War I; 291,557 of the greatest generation during World War II; 40,000 in the Korean conflict; 58,200 during the Vietnam War; 8,843 in Iraq including U.S. contractors, and roughly 2,455 before we left Afghanistan. These fallen should never be forgotten.
But we have lost a lot more souls in what some could call, the War on Humanity. Sadly, regrettably, and very disturbingly, we have lost about 311,000 students since the fateful Columbine shooting in 1999. These were not soldiers, sailors, airmen, or Marines who volunteered to serve in our armed forces, went when called, and died for our country. These lost souls died young, innocent, and like many civilians in wars, they died during someone else's conflict.
The War on Humanity is growing worse as time goes by. The solution is not entirely gun control, stricter school security, or more law enforcement presence. The solution is not just more focus on mental and emotional services. The solution is not trying to eliminate division, segregation, and discrimination in our society. The solution, perhaps, is all of that and more. But for us to win this War on Humanity, we must all be involved and join the fight.
You don't need to be in the military service, stand on the thin blue line, or join an organization. All we need to do, individually and collectively, is be all we can be, fly high, be one of the few, or Semper Fortis "always courageous".
Let's not allow those lost service members to have died in vain. They were lost during armed conflict, volunteered or sent by their governments, but they might have believed their sacrifice was to create a better world for us all. Let's honor their sacrifice by doing what we can to win this War on Humanity and continue the work, sacrifice, and motivation to make this world a better place for us all.
In honor, respect and remembrance of all those lost on this Memorial Day.
Scott Wade is a longtime resident of Sånta Rita-Sumai.