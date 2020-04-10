This is what the Lord says: "About midnight I will go throughout Egypt. Every firstborn son in Egypt will die, from the firstborn son of Pharaoh, who sits on the throne, to the firstborn of the slave girl, who is at her hand mill, and all the firstborn of the cattle as well. There will be loud wailing throughout Egypt – worse than there has ever been or ever will be again." – Exodus 11:4-6
Not so many thousands of midnights ago, the mark of lamb’s blood on the door spared the innocent from the Angel of Destruction who took those whom families held most dear.
Today, 1.5 million people around the world have been infected with COVID-19. More than 75,000 are dead.
So many dead bodies so suddenly ... where could they all be buried? Who would be there to attend the funerals? What dark eyes will be left to cry the farewell tears?
Right now, for many of us sitting up late at night, it doesn’t seem like this virus is containable. Exploding out of Wuhan on the supersonic jets of commercial airlines, the disease at first seemed to target rich, gray-haired guys with shiny shoes and international passports. But this miasma of venomous RNA droplets was a nightmare worse than any video-on-demand feature film could ever imagine.
This has been called the airport epidemic and the Baby Boomer plague.
The pandemic has changed the way people live, the way they die, and the way their loved ones are able – or unable – to say goodbye.
“Let us pray for the many people who are dying alone, without being able to say goodbye to their loved ones,” Pope Francis tweeted. “Let us pray also for the families who cannot accompany their loved ones on that journey,” he added.
Many of our patients, especially those who know where they are going, are not afraid of death, but they are afraid to die alone. Many of our patients are not afraid of the truth, but they are afraid of suffering alone.
In order to control the surge of desperately sick COVID-19 patients who will soon overwhelm Guam Memorial Hospital, we island physicians must meaningfully engage our sickest, most vulnerable patients and their families in an immediate and frank discussion about end-of-life care.
I believe that a significant number of these patients will choose comfort measures only. No life support, no mechanical ventilation, no tube shoved down their throat. I believe a significant number of manåmko' have already made their choice – Do Not Resuscitate/Do Not Intubate. Now is the time for families and their physicians to have this important discussion.
The best way to deal with big problems is to deal with it today. For most people, this is not so much about how you want to die, but rather how you want to live your final moments, your final days.
A non-GMH hospice option should immediately be stood up to absorb critically ill patients who don't want to be resuscitated. These patients should be provided with sympathetic, comforting, palliative care that does not overwhelm our extremely limited hospital resources.
No one should expect complete COVID-19 disease eradication anymore than we have eradicated tuberculosis or the flu. We must plan to return to the normal human existence of ever-watchful vigilance against all infectious diseases and the constant maintenance of a robust, healthy personal immune system.
We all need to understand that GovGuam’s current plans are designed to address the ongoing medical disaster, mitigate human loss and eradicate disease. The plan must be a comprehensive effort to accelerate epidemic disaster mitigation, enhance proactive epidemic disease management, and aggressively promote economic and societal recovery. Although things may be dark tomorrow and we still pray that the coronavirus will pass over us, we all must plan what we will do after the surge. Along with burying the dead, we must rebuild.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has done her job optimistically projecting confidence that Guam as a community will persevere in spite of any challenges ahead. There is nothing false about hope. Indeed, in this time of the coronavirus, hope is the dividing line between helpless panic and courageous perseverance.
Dr. Vincent Taijeron Akimoto is a family physician from Tamuning.