My day started the night before. I ironed my clothes and set them aside so that I wouldn’t have needed to wake up an hour earlier just to find the perfect fit. I was told to wear "Sunday’s best," but in my head, I thought about potentially meeting my future employer, one of my friends or even the love of my life.
So, I knew I had to balance the right amount of professionalism and drip.
Of course, I woke up after my alarm and missed breakfast and my chance at the perfect hairstyle. Before dawn, I was at my precinct and was able to set up with my team. It was awkward at first, but we had a great balance of personalities in the room. And that was the difference between a fun time and a long time.
Everyone has their own reason for why they vote, or why they don’t, why some decided to work as a precinct official and why others didn’t. For me, I’m on a journey to learn more about our local government. I wanted to understand how an election works, who is involved and to finally talk to some people outside of my house. It was only a plus that the University of Guam granted us a break that gave us Election Day off, and of course we earned some money that I plan to spend on gifts for my family.
After a few hours, my social battery was less than half, and I was counting off the minutes till lunch arrived.
I had no prior knowledge to reflect on the turnout of voters, but from what I learned, this was one of the slowest – from a precinct officials’ perspective – elections. And I can attest to that because we rarely had a line. On a similar note, I noticed the absence of youth voters. I thought that we would have had some traction because of the increase in national youth interest in politics, but sadly, it wasn’t the case — something I’m dedicated to turning around.
After lunch, our team switched roles, and we alternated between curbside, verification and instruction reading. My favorite "job" was working curbside, because I got to meet exciting and energetic curbside staff. The only downside was getting rained on a bit while giving instructions, but the weather eventually subsided.
When the polls closed, I was tired and hungry, but we still had to break down and take the ballots to the University of Guam. The process was orderly, and I felt safe. I believe that the Guam Election Commission and all those involved did their best at having a safe election (twice).
I met many great people from my experience as a precinct official, from the director herself, to the team I worked with and even someone who recognized me from one of my letters to the editor. But, sadly, I did not meet the love of my life.
Hopefully, next time.
Kyle Dahilig is a resident of Dededo.