We just wrapped up celebrating National Social Worker Month in March and it is my honor to recognize all of the hardworking social workers on Guam, particularly those at Guam Memorial Hospital Authority. Some people may not realize this, but social workers are critical to health care delivery at our hospital, particularly as it relates to discharge planning. While we celebrate and commend these incredible, dedicated champions for the whole month (and they deserve praise all year!), the challenges they face in their jobs are unparalleled and so complex; the truth about clinical social work runs deeper than most of us understand.
As a strong Guam community, we take great pride in our history and deep familial roots; our respect for our elders/manåmko' and staying in touch as an extended family unit is true to our very being. It may surprise some of you to know that not all island families are lucky enough to experience this deep network and social safety net, formed by immediate and extended family members. Sadly, we see many elderly, sickly or disabled patients confined for prolonged stays in our hospital due to a lack of caretakers. And in full disclosure, sometimes taking care of a fully disabled person is simply a task family members cannot take on, nor do they have the ability/resources to care for them.
While finances sometimes play a role in a patient’s ability to afford at-home professional care after they’re discharged from GMH, the truth is, it’s not always finances. Many times, patients have the means to support themselves and their medical at-home needs, however the people to help them get around, or manage the caretakers, or deal with the finances on their behalf, are nowhere to be found or are not willing to take on that responsibility for their family member. It’s a sad reality we see every day in our hospital.
What’s also very challenging and sad is the increasing number of homeless individuals admitted to the hospital. The current administration, under Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio’s leadership, has made great progress in addressing and relieving the plight of the homeless on our island. There are finally shelters and programs for homeless individuals. While I know they’re working hard to advocate for our entire community, including those homeless individuals, at GMH the social work team still faces challenges in safely discharging these individuals.
Although the Skilled Nursing Facility is sometimes viewed as/considered a long-term care facility, based on (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) regulations that we strictly adhere to, it is an inpatient health care facility for those who continue to need extended skilled nursing care and management of their illness/ailment. The overall and ultimate goal/purpose for transferring patients to the SNF, is to provide an inpatient, non-acute-care environment for them to continue recovering from their illness, so they can eventually and safely transition home to their families.
In addition, we also face numerous limitations transferring patients to our island’s private long-term care home, St. Dominic’s, as patients need to be eligible for (a Medically Indigent Program) supplement. Sometimes, patients face a double-edged sword: their income is too high to receive the MIP supplement to pay for their stay at St. Dominic’s, however, that same income, alone, is not enough to pay for St. Dominic’s out of pocket. It’s such a Catch-22 for these patients.
So, how does this all tie back to Social Work Month? Our GMHA social workers are day-in, day-out advocating for these patients, with their families, community partners, agencies and providers. Our team is relentlessly reaching out in search of resources for these individuals, trying to improve or rebuild their lives, while up against massive socioeconomic hurdles. Where society has failed our weakest, our social workers have risen to the occasion. For this reason and so many more, I appreciate and applaud our GMHA Social Work team from the bottom of my heart. I also take this opportunity to remind our community that there are many people needing support. If you’re able to support a family member in need, please think about it before saying no. Sometimes, there’s literally nowhere else for them to go.
Lillian Perez-Posadas is CEO and administrator of Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.