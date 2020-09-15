I am currently a resident of Guam, who like many has been affected by the recent COVID-19 quarantine requirements. While I do not find my situation to be particularly unique, it has raised a few questions as to the legality of the current quarantine practices. I understand the government's ability to impose a mandatory quarantine is protected under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. However, what I do not understand is the government's ability to require an individual to pay for hotel accommodations and purchase meals exclusively from that hotel, particularly in the setting of profound price-gouging. I am no Constitutional scholar or lawyer by any means, however, this seems to be a violation of the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution and can even be considered extortion.
To elaborate on my current situation, I initially flew back to California in July for a family emergency, prior to the executive order that placed Guam under PCOR 1. Before returning to Guam on Sept. 8, I had contacted my HR department to apply for an essential worker exemption as the assistant port engineer for Cabras. I have tested negative for COVID-19 four times prior to my arrival on Guam and have also made it clear that I am happy to be tested again.
On arrival to Guam, I was asked to sign a voluntary quarantine letter and was threatened with a $1,000 fine and misdemeanor charge for failure to comply. I was sent to the Westin – unclear why as it is not one of the designated government quarantine facilities; I have been told it is one of the DOD facilities. On Sept. 10 I was told that my essential worker exemption was denied and I would have to complete the 14-day quarantine at the Westin. I have not received any answers as to why I am still at the Westin, why I was not sent to the government quarantine facility, or why my essential worker exemption was denied. The lack of transparency from both Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Department of Defense has been astounding.
I am currently on day Day 6 of my 14-day quarantine at the Westin. I have been informed that these accommodations will cost me $176.49 per day. There are two meal options, both provided by the Westin. Option 1- a fixed meal rate at $60 per day. Option 2- ordering a la carte off of the room service menu, which has been significantly marked-up with prices ranging from $7.50 for a box of corn flakes to $25 for an "American Breakfast." I was informed that I would not be allowed to leave my room, with emphasis that I would not be allowed to order food from outside of the Westin or have my family deliver meals. I am not allowed access to laundry facilities, but have a laundry menu with the option of paying $9/shirt and $11/shorts. To be clear, every one of these charges is going to my personal credit card.
So here I am, paying for extremely marked-up meals in addition to hotel accommodations for at least 14 days, and for what reason? Who is benefiting from the price-gouging? Are the quarantine hotels including the Westin profiteering from overcharging for meals and taking advantage of local residents? I know of no other state or country that currently mandates that a returning resident quarantine at a designated government facility when they have a home less than 10 miles away. I have many other questions and, sadly, no clear answers, but I am hoping that by informing others of the situation I can: 1. prevent this from happening to other residents; and 2. potentially reach a certain person who can elicit answers from the appropriate officials. As it stands, I feel like they are going out of their way to keep me in the dark.
Marcus Lang, Guam resident.