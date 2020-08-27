Tuesday’s peaceful protest garnered mixed reactions from the public. Some supporters of the protest simply yearn for their right to freedom. We saw athletes, business owners, laid-off workers, and those who felt that the decisions made of our leader, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero were irrational. People were protesting for businesses to open as they struggle to make ends meet, pay utilities, rent, etc. Staying afloat and trying to survive amidst this pandemic is difficult especially with the uncertainty of going back and forth to levels of PCORs. I rooted for them. The protesters needed to ensure that their businesses thrive and that their investments wouldn’t be put to waste, others would like to find solace on working out at the parks and beach, and more so some of the protesters want their jobs back. The organizers and supporters of this protest simply ask our leaders to reevaluate the restrictions.
Supporters of the peaceful rally were then criticized, condemned and frowned upon on social media. With numerous cases popping left and right, the public deemed that it was stupid to hold gatherings of any sort. Chances of contracting the virus were high, especially when few protestors weren’t wearing masks – a blatant display of disregard on the safety of others. But can we really blame these protestors?
Guam laws state that our governor has every power to mandate and close down facilities or stop activities when there’s an existing public health emergency such as this pandemic.
The governor’s call for another lockdown was necessary due to the spike of positive cases. A local doctor has mentioned previously, that in order to contain and stop the spread of the virus was through a lockdown and the continuous practice of safety measures like social distancing and proper hygiene, which then validates her decision on putting Guam back to PCOR1. But do we as responsible citizens of our community follow the guidelines imposed by our leaders and from the CDC? Let us not be hypocrites; rather let's be responsible.
In an article, I was featured as a recovered COVID-19 patient, and I mentioned that the virus does not discriminate, it infects anyone who gets within its proximity. I also spoke of compassion during this time of the pandemic. I believe that our government needs to closely monitor our active cases and ensure that they follow strict quarantine guidelines, test arriving residents and visitors the moment they land and instill responsibility. My message to those who rallied yesterday is I hope that our governor heard, that she takes the messages into consideration and that they, too, will be responsible for getting tested to ensure that they didn’t contract and won’t spread this virus.
Every day is a risk, a risk on whether we contract the virus or not, when we go to work or to the grocery stores, and we fear of bringing back the virus to our loved ones. We all need to be responsible for our actions and behavior, if you are sick stay home, get tested, continue practicing social distancing, and proper hygiene. Nonetheless, I hope we’ll go back to normal so we can fulfill the need to socially interact once again with friends and family.