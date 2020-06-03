I may be deaf but I won’t stay silent.

Regarding the current protests occurring all over the world in support of George Floyd’s unjust death, a lot of Guam people seem to be expressing an opinion that boils down to “Why should we care when the mainland doesn’t care about us or pay attention to Guam, except when it has to do with the military?”
Guam is “Where America’s day begins”- a full 14 hours before Washington, D.C., 17 hours before the U.S. West Coast and 20 hours before Hawaii.
Many Americans feel weighed down by powerlessness, corruption, pain, and discrimination that seem to be everywhere. Many Guam residents feel this powerlessness, too, and one might argue it weighs heavier on our shoulders.
Our news is often not covered in the U.S. mainland media. When the mainland is asleep, we are awake. We are on a lonely island in the sea. It can feel like there is not much we can do.
The Spanish colonized the tiny island (1521-1898), then the United States possessed Guam, (until Japan occupied it 1941–1944), and finally became an American territory 1950.
In being swallowed up by the U.S., the CHamoru lost a lot of their culture, including their ancestral language, with English becoming the dominant language of the island. Some small parallels can be drawn between the experience of the Guam people and black people.
Guam is essentially a colony and still cannot vote for president. Blacks too, at one point, were considered only half a person and could not vote.
According to the 2020 CIA WorldFactbook, the majority race of Guam is Chamorro, at about 37% of the population. Guam has about 9% mixed race and less than 1% black.
So then, why should Guam care?
Maybe because generally speaking, the CHamoru people are peaceful and community-focused. Part of being a community is standing up for what is right, and trying to eliminate injustice where we see it.
Elsewhere, the CHamoru people would be a minority, so in another reality, it might have been a police officer kneeling on a CHamoru’s neck because they are of different races.
There is a CHamoru proverb: Taya’ aksion sin rason- “There is no action without reason.”
One could argue that the long oppression of black people and minorities should be peacefully protested – our action – because of the value of inafa’ maolek- making the world a better place for each other – our reason.
I may be deaf but I won’t stay silent.
Four mere days before Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered by a white supremacist, he famously said, “The time is always right to do what’s right.”
I hope you all consider coming to the peaceful CHamoru version of the George Floyd protest on June 5th 3 to 5 p.m. at the Chief Quipuha statue, with masks and proper adherence to social distancing.
Maybe the mainland won’t notice that those of us in Guam are standing in solidarity for human rights and Black Lives, but we’ll know. We already know, though we are far from them, we are not truly alone on this island. We can and do make a difference to each other.
May we all remain Island Strong and united.
Tasha Hanley, originally from Seattle, Washington, lives in Tamuning and is a deaf human-rights advocate. She has loved getting to know Guam and its people.