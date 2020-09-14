I am also being imprisoned in Tumon. I met all quarantine guidelines that were in place when I departed Aug. 15. In fact, I had a test before I left and one prior to returning.
I have sent emails to Anthony Quitugua and N. Morcilla regarding my concerns and pleading to go home. Neither has bothered to answer the emails. I told the "nurse" taking my temperature that I was getting very depressed and she laughed!
A National Guardsman reported what he heard and a major called to see if I was OK. He said he would call and check on me – he has called one time since the initial call. I arrived Sept. 5. We are literally prisoners with no time outside of a room. We are subject to the food they deliver and told to keep dirty linens in the room until departure. I received one response from the governor's FB page and then "crickets." I applaud Eugene Igros for taking (the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services) to court and would like to join the cause.
This is a colossal waste of taxpayers' money. I could be in (a restriction of movement) in my home.
I was on the team that supported the USS Theodore Roosevelt. I never imagined that I would be held in a room for two weeks – with one contact a day: the "nurse."
I certainly hope the leadership of Guam realizes this is going to cause more harm than good.