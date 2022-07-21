Editor's note: The following is a statement released by a representative of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' local unit on July 20. IBEW1260, according to a release, is the one of the most diverse groups under the union's banner, and represents more than 800 local voters.
IBEW 1260 believes that Lou and Josh’s principles, vision and approach will continue to provide us all with a unique perspective that makes this team the best candidate to continue to serve the people of Guam.
Last year, when we approached the governor and lieutenant governor about Invicta Defense’s firing of 60 local jobs, and how 28 employees were offered much lower salaries for basically the same duties, Gov. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Tenorio took immediate action and fought for our union members and their families.
We also reached out to Congressman Michael San Nicolas during that time with "many attempts" to contact the military locally and or in D.C., hoping he would intervene to push federal officials to enforce collective bargaining requirements on a federal contract. Congressman San Nicolas never cared to return our phone calls or emails to assist us during our time of need.
Our contract workers are essential workers who worked and served our military personnel to keep our country safe during COVID-19. We reached out to the congressman then with the same results. All his office would say is, "Can I get your number, and someone will call you back."
Please vote for Lou and Josh, join our 800 members and their families in ensuring our future. We can’t risk the defense of our island or country with a response like, "Leave your number, and someone will call you back."
Kenneth Laguaña is a business representative of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.