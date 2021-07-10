If Bill 112 is passed, Guam health care will suffer

Current arbitration law states that if an individual has a medical complaint they must go through a process known as arbitration. During this process, the individual presents their complaint before a panel of three professionals to include a medical doctor, attorney and a third profession of their choosing. This panel then makes an educated decision as to whether the claim has enough merits to go forward and be tried in a court of law. If the arbitration panel agrees then the case proceeds. If the panel does not agree then it will be denied. However, the individual still has the right to proceed if they choose. The individual is financially responsible for the arbitration process. Arbitration is in place to protect against the abuse of frivolous lawsuits and weighing down a system of limited resources.
Bill 112 proposes to eliminate the process of arbitration and instead allows medical complaints to be proposed before a magistrate judge with no professional medical training or expertise to render a decision as to whether a medical case has enough merits to proceed to trial. The proposal is that a magistrate judge would be financially cheaper but lacks medical knowledge and expertise. This opens the door to frivolous lawsuits that will burden the system.
Without an arbitration process, the island is at risk of losing the few medical providers that remain. Without an arbitration law, malpractice insurance companies will not cover providers and therefore many will be unable to practice. Furthermore, insurance companies who do choose to provide malpractice coverage will do so at an enormous cost that will ultimately be passed on to the patients. This will cause current providers to seek employment elsewhere or move their practices off island to a lower risk community. Also, in order to protect from frivolous lawsuits, providers will be further limited to practicing only within their trained scope of practice and therefore send all special care off island for medical treatment. The majority of providers on island currently practice outside their specialties in order to fill the gap in medical resources that the island lacks and maintain health care for residents who are unable to afford to fly off island for medical treatment.
For example, if a diabetic walks into an urgent care or primary care provider with an infected wound on the foot, current law allows us to provide treatment while the patient waits to be seen by the wound care specialist. The provider is able to practice slightly outside their trained skill set in order to provide care to salvage the foot during the time they are waiting to be seen by the specialist. Currently, a patient has a three- to four-week wait time for an appointment with the wound care specialist. During those several weeks the patient is treated by the provider and then care is transferred when an opening becomes available. If Bill-112 is passed, this scenario looks much different. The provider will have to decline services because the risk of having a lawsuit brought against them for trying to provide a gap in medical services will be too high. The patient will need to fly off island for treatment, present to the hospital, or go home and hope they do not become sicker or even lose the foot. Scenarios such as this arise on a daily basis across every medical practice in Guam.
We can apply this example to any area. Adult endocrinologists managing diabetes for both adults and children; primary care doctors treat gastrointestinal problems because there is no specialist; general surgeons perform surgeries on pediatrics because there is no pediatric surgeon, etc.
The opposition to Bill-112 is not about the medical providers wanting to be free from liability. It is about continuing to provide services to our patients who have no alternatives and will be the ultimate ones suffering if the bill is passed. Providers may remain, but services will be necessarily limited.
The real issue to address is the cost of the arbitration process. If we can come together and cap costs and make funding accessible for those with a claim then the island has truly won by protecting the intentions of providers while maintaining the much needed health care options for the people.
Bethany Helm is a physician assistant practicing in Guam.