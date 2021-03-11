I read with a certain dismay the article in the March 8 Post about the state of medical care on Guam. Dismay because every conscious human on Guam is aware of the problem or perhaps better stated, crisis, and this has been articulated now repeatedly and is a waste of newsprint. Dismay also because although, again, the status quo is outlined, there was not one word of responsibility or potential means of correction.
I have been on Guam now for 16 years, have had the great fortune of having being married, until her untimely death, to a beautiful and delightful child of Guam, and have learnt a few axioms about Guam. One is that the local population is allergic to constructive criticism and resents any ”outsider” advice, taking it as a personal attack. A second is that of the entrenched medical industry (insurance companies and providers) who are well paid and resistant to any change other than to additionally increase its income, and whose actions and inactions at times skirt the boundaries of criminality. A third is the total uselessness of the legislators to produce any intelligent progress to correct the situation despite aborted efforts which show that at least some of them are not comatose. A fourth is the executive officer, aka governor, all totally ignorant of modern medical knowledge despite self-affirmations to the contrary, who persist in appointing totally incompetent and useless people to positions of importance in medical care (read friends and relatives, but importantly to further the problem, locals) rather than specifically trained and competent individuals, perpetuating a worsening problem. Fifth, a population that refuses sound medical (and free) advice about smoking and diet and so by its actions directly cause probably 70% of all diseases and costs of medical care on Guam.
What is particularly galling is the simplicity and cost effectiveness (read better and cheaper) of remedies to the problems and the intransigence of the people who can make a difference to any change. And there is going to have to be legislation as the perpetuators of the problems are loath to do anything, including the very same legislators who are going to have to fix this. Let’ s start at the top and work down.
To fix a problem means appointing people with the training and competence to fix it, not friends and relatives and very likely no one on Guam. Hospital administration is no less a specialty than neurosurgery, yet we require strenuous and exacting training for the latter but absolutely nothing from the former.
Next, the Legislature. There was actually a spark of intelligence and action two years ago when five senators grilled the then incompetent GMH administration and actually proposed a committee to study and rectify the problems. Alas, as so often, nothing more was done and the entire charade looked nothing more than a bid for higher office for several of the five.
Next, the medical community, insurers and providers. Some of the malfeasance of insurers on Guam is legendary and would be sanctioned in a less tolerant society like California. These states also frequently have a medical ombudsperson to screen and adjudicate complaints. This includes insurance companies not living up to their contracts, providers performing unnecessary or unskilled work, hospitals with staff that are dangerous, etc.
Finally, the patient population who are impervious to medical advice and intent in persisting with the habits of smoking and overeating driving most of the chronic diseases on Guam. People who behave like children, unfortunately need similar treatment as children including a realistic tobacco tax to discourage smoking (sorry Calvo industry), and on soft drinks, having healthy food for sale rather than aisles of prepared foods full of sugars, fats and calories. A surtax on health insurance for smokers and obese insured is also justified.
Well, there is enough truth in this article to antagonize almost all the players, and again nothing will be done either because of entrenched interests, ignorance, greed, hurt feelings or the concept of “manana’ and a tendency to forget everything after a day or two, so prevalent on Guam. And this is what the players count on.
Dr. Samuel Friedman is the director of the Cancer Center of Guam in Tamuning.