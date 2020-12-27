Dear brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ,
A blessed and merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!
The year 2020 has been surrounded by the coronavirus. It has captured our focus on a number of fronts: What are essential services? What must we do to avoid the ravages of the disease? Will we ever get through this?
We have even begun to number the deaths per day or weeks by this disease, mainly as a way of managing our losses somehow.
In a year full of sorrow, sacrifice and bewilderment however, let us remember to count our blessings as well. Above all, we rejoice in the greatest gift of all: Jesus Christ our Savior. He is the Light that guides us in all moments of our lives, most especially during difficult times such as the present.
Christmas is about life, human life: so precious to God that He sent His Son to become one of us.
As we continue our anticipation of the great Feast, I commend the efforts of the Guam Catholic Pro-life Committee, Ohala' Adoptions, Safe Haven Pregnancy Center, Public Health and Social Services, and all others who enable and promote the sanctity of life.
Tremendous thanks as well to our devoted medical and emergency professionals for their tireless work to save lives, even while endangering theirs.
May the Lord bless you and your families in these days of joy!
Michael Byrnes is archbishop of the Archdiocese of Agaña