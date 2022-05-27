Bill 291-36, known as the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022, is a piece of legislation that prohibits abortion as soon as a physician can detect a fetal heartbeat unless the fetal development poses a health risk to the person.
What is there to say at this point? At a point where we’ve distanced ourselves from our cultural roots as a matrifocal society. We stand at a crossroads, discerning who we are and what we stand for as an island, as a people. We fail to understand the misogyny that permeates our shores and as a result we draft legislations like this, which yet again puts burden on people with uteri in a society and system that was built to harm them.
This bill inhibits bodily autonomy and explicitly demonstrates the way society values clumps of cells more than our sisters, our mothers, our grandmothers and all people with uteri. According to Jennifer Kerns, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the University of California, San Francisco, the argument that fetal heartbeat is present at six weeks is a vague and problematic reference for what is actually “a group of cells with electrical activities.” Kern then goes on to note that this activity is far from any matured and developed cardiovascular system. Yet we are giving these cells more rights than the people with uteri who are alive and suffering in our society.
A much more effective piece of legislation would be to combat systemic issues like the gender wage gap or poverty. We must ask ourselves - why is it that as of 2018, women-identifying people on Guam were paid just 59 cents of every dollar their male-identifying colleagues earned? Why is it that more than 2,500 households on Guam live below the poverty line? Perhaps, shifting our attention to these issues would make people with uteri more inclined to see pregnancy through.
However, we find some of our leaders consumed with agendas enveloped in religious beliefs that, though resonating with a lot of people on our island, also exclude those who follow different paths of spirituality and/or no path of faith. As I was watching testimonies being given in support of this bill there were numerous references to Judeo-Christian Scripture and God, but we must realize that such arguments, though meaningful to some, also hold no weight or validity in the lives of others and, therefore, should not sway the beliefs of officials who were elected to serve all who call our island home.
As a cis-man, I will never understand what it is like to have my bodily autonomy stripped away. I will never comprehend how a clump of potential life takes precedence over my established existence in this world. Therefore, I stand in solidarity with my sisters, my aunties, my mom, my grandmothers, my ancestors and all whose bodies have been politicized and marginalized because we all deserve the choice and freedom to do what we want with the bodies we have.
Vicente Preciardo Blas-Taijeron, familian Eka yan Baliga, attends Colorado College, where he is studying feminist and gender studies, race, ethnicity and migration studies and is on the pre-law track.