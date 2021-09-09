Editor's note: The italicized passages below are excerpts from the Letter to the Editor "A Fate Worse than the Virus" that appeared in The Guam Daily Post on Aug. 28, to which the writer is responding.
I am writing in response to the recent letter to the editor by J. Wagner titled "A Fate Worse Than the Virus." That post mainly dealt with the most recent response of Gov. Leon Guerrero to the COVID-19 pandemic and was critical of the type and level of restrictions being mandated. This response is not intended to agree or disagree with the opinions of that author. The points discussed there dealt with political issues and which way you fall on these will come down to your own judgment on complex issues such as personal liberty and collective responsibility. My aim is to clarify some scientific inconsistencies in that previous post. My family is CHamoru but I work at a virology research center in the U.K., so I have some experience here. I have not been involved in the pandemic response on Guam and all thoughts are solely mine. I will respond to individual inconsistencies below.
"Mandating an immediate restriction on an arbitrary set of people. Why single out only the unvaccinated – including those who have had COVID-19 – and thus have antigens built up ..."
A minor point for the purposes of that article, but when you have had COVID-19 (or been vaccinated) you have antibodies built up, not antigens. Antigens (antibody generators) are the things the virus (or the vaccine) produces that your immune system recognizes and responds to. If you have antigens "built up" you are likely pretty ill.
A more major point relates to why those who have had COVID-19 but are unvaccinated might be treated differently (from a scientific standpoint) than those who have had a vaccine. Essentially this comes down to the degree of certainty that we have over someone’s immune status. When you get a dose of a vaccine you are receiving a standardized and calibrated dosage of an antigen (see above), alongside other substances designed to generate an efficient immune response in most people. While everybody is different, there is at least data on this immune response. While getting COVID-19 will likely also generate an immune response, the degree of this response may vary dramatically from person to person. Some people might get very ill and have a very strong response, some might have a very mild illness/be asymptomatic and have a much milder immune response, and everything in between. The exact response here following infection is very difficult to predict, even from how sick somebody gets. Thus it is not correct to equate the vaccinated and those which have recovered from COVID-19 in terms of their protection from reinfection. Regarding those which have neither had COVID-19, nor been vaccinated, the reasons we would treat these individuals as different from those which have been vaccinated (again, from a scientific standpoint) are discussed below.
"... not to mention the fact that we have reached the excessively pushed "herd immunity" goal? So apparently that goal was a farce by the governor, and therefore nothing else she says can be trusted."
I am not privy to the exact way in which the "herd immunity" level was calculated for Guam. It is the case, however, that if previous infection/vaccination reduces your chances of being reinfected, or your chances of passing on a disease once reinfected, then there is a theoretical level of infection/vaccination in a population over which a disease will not be able to spread (termed herd immunity). This is the basis of successful immunization programs the world over. The exact immunization/infection point which a population needs to reach for this to happen, however, is extremely difficult to predict, as in the real-world things vary a lot more than on a computer. This is why immunization programs generally aim to vaccinate as high a proportion of the population as is possible. One of the main ways in which things can vary in the real world is in the infection rate of the disease. For example, we know that the recently evolved delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 now on Guam is significantly more infectious than earlier variants present on the island. Thus, a "herd immunity" point calculated for an earlier, less infectious, variant would be proportionally lower than for a more infectious variant.
"Ignoring scientific statistics that clearly show both vaccinated and unvaccinated are capable of transmitting the virus just as easily."
As far as I (and my colleagues) are aware, this statement is incorrect. The latest real-world data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that I could find shows that being fully vaccinated by mRNA COVID vaccines reduces your chance of being infected by around 90%. Those unlucky enough to become infected after vaccination also showed lower viral loads and thus get seriously ill less often. Additionally, as one of the predictors of whether you will spread a respiratory virus like SARS-CoV-2 is the amount of virus present in your system (your viral load), this also means those unlucky few will be less likely to pass on the disease to others. So, if you have been vaccinated you will likely have a lower chance of being infected, and a lower chance of becoming seriously ill and building up enough virus to infect others, if you do get infected. This will also apply to those who have generated an efficient immune response through previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, though as stated above this is more difficult to predict.
"The statistics for Guam today stated that of the 32 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in all of Guam only two-thirds of them are unvaccinated, meaning that roughly 30% of the most serious cases on Guam are vaccinated individuals!"
This statement is misleading. If 80% of Guam residents are vaccinated (roughly the current figure) and vaccination had no effect on whether you are hospitalized or not, then you would expect 80% of hospitalized individuals to be vaccinated. The lower percentage of 30% suggests that unvaccinated individuals (despite being the minority of the Guam population) make up the majority of those requiring serious hospital attention. Thus, this data actually shows that being vaccinated substantially lowers your risk of hospitalization.
Si Yu’us Ma’ase and stay safe.
Tim Harvey-Samuel is a resident of Chalan Pago and a postdoctoral research scientist.