(Editor's note: Dr. Thomas Shieh wrote this open letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and State Surgeon Dr. Mike Cruz.)
Guam is good, but we have to be smarter with our policy.
Respectfully, do you all remember the press conference, where you said Guam will have 6,000 deaths, and overflowing ICU? The projection was made based on a “formula.”
Now, you are receiving advice by the same adviser/s using again a “formula,” to consider areas of “high risk,” but common sense will tell you just like in the past, there is no formula that is applicable for all areas, especially for areas that are already considered very low risk, like the state of Hawaii. I have reviewed the “formula,” and it does not take any account positives with symptoms or no symptoms, current infections or past infections, nor does it take into account travel or any other risk factors, or clusters or areas with strict quarantine procedures such as Hawaii.
In particular, you cannot use the “doubling rate,” because it is inconsistent with variables that can affect it as noted above, every two to three days. When they say doubling rate in 14 days, two to three days of increased testing would throw the entire 14 days off course and become inaccurate to label a state low- or high-risk. You need to look at the overall rate and also the actual infectious parameters to include hospitalizations, death rates and area testing capacity, along with overall rates over seven days, like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed on its website: https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases
The dynamics of error and inconsistencies in your formula should not be used to dictate policy for Guam.
You listed Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire as “low-risk areas.” But if you refer to the CDC site on Cases: CDC COVID Data Tracker, you will see that your assessments are in error, the State of Hawaii ranks way lower than the above and they have strict quarantine procedures along with the lowest death rate than your list of "low-risk states," so why isn't Hawaii on the list of low risk? Right there, you know your formula is wrong.
You have always referred to the CDC as the “go-to” for guidance and reference.
The following is directly from the CDC as of July 24th, Guam time:
Number of cases per 100,000 people in the last 7 days: New York, 2,418; New Jersey, 1,367; Connecticut, 587; and New Hampshire, 182.
Hawaii is at 149, which is at lower risk than the top four states you have listed as “low risk.”
Hawaii as an island has strict quarantine procedures in place unlike New York and other states where people can drive in and drive out, which presents a more serious problem in containing COVID. This is not the case with Hawaii, thus your “formula” doesn’t fit.
According to CDC, Hawaii’s death rate from COVID as of today is the lowest in the country at 1.8 deaths per 100,000.
Finally, when a piece of advice is wrong or off course - don’t take it or you are being led to err over again. Guam is doing good, but we need to be smarter and know that there is no “formula” to predict deaths by the thousands. You’ve tried that and it did not pan out.
Dr. Thomas Shieh is board certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology; fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; and a resident of Tamuning.