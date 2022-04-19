(Editor's note: The government of Guam's Prugråman Pinilan is funded with federal funds.)
It’s no secret that working women have been marginalized by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the International Labor Organization, “In the Americas, women’s employment declined by 9.4% as a result of the pandemic, representing the largest decline across all regions. The drop in women’s employment disrupted the progress observed over the past 15 years.”
Not surprisingly, Guam experienced similar marginalization of women during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Guam Recovery Research Project stated the hardest hit sector is CHamoru women under the age of 40 who spent 22 hours or more per week assisting their children with their education.
While most men have returned to the workforce, women are still struggling to find their footing while doing most of the unpaid labor in the house, such as caring for children and manamko’.
Providing child care is an answer to help increase income in the short and long term for women. But child care is not free, and access to previous local government support for child care did not keep up with the need. In fact, due to the previous income thresholds, many women have turned down jobs or promotions so they could keep receiving the supplemental support for child care which exasperates the poverty cycle for the entire community.
This included working mothers who received offers for a raise or promotion but had to refuse such offers because it would put them slightly over the income threshold for receiving the support. I’ve seen this firsthand in Guam where women on these slippery thresholds would negotiate with their boss and turn down advancements to keep their benefits. Women do not turn down positions or advancement because of laziness. It is purely an economic survival decision.
Before the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration’s Prugråman Pinilan program, which was established on March 18, the income threshold for parents to receive child care support in Guam was comparable to that of Arkansas.
However, Arkansas is ranked the 43rd least expensive state to live in and, therefore, the income threshold is lower compared Hawaii which is ranked the most expensive state to live in. Guam is more aligned with Hawaii with cost-of-living rates, but Guam was using Arkansas as the income threshold until Prugråman Pinilan. This caused a myriad of problems for mothers who could not qualify for these significant benefits to help offset child care costs.
Therefore, the Prugråman Pinilan program is important and economically sound. It has expanded the income threshold for families to receive child care support by 300 percent and is now aligned with Hawaii’s income thresholds. Now more women can return to the workforce, accept promotions, and advance and lead in the community.
When women can work and still receive support this benefits the entire community.
Some ways people in Guam benefit from the Prugråman Pinilan program:
• Allows for gradual income advancement without losing valuable government support for child care.
• Allows a subsidized program that offsets the burden from private businesses and nonprofit organizations (i.e., supports the private and nonprofit sector by the government providing additional benefits for families).
• Realistically addresses outdated income levels and increases them to geographic financial reality.
• Helps provide subsidized funding for CDC child care providers, nonprofit and school after-school and extended care programs, sports and performing arts programs (i.e., pumps more funding into community programs).
• Frees up funds to use for other life needs.
• Increases the economy by providing workforce training for child care workers.
• Certifies caregivers for relatives and provides a small line of credit.
Kudos to the Leon Guerrero administration for its efforts to help women and families in our community to thrive and become more economically sustainable.
Holly Rustick is past president of the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce and is the owner of Grant Writing & Funding/WEGO Consulting. She resides in Tamuning.