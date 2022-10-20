I really cannot take another elected official who lies with impunity. The latest misrepresentation came by Sen. Moylan as quoted in The Guam Daily Post on Oct. 17.
Sen. James Moylan told me in his office in 2019 that he supported CHamoru self-determination. This meant that all 15 senators including his four Republican colleagues came out in support of the CHamoru right to initiate political status change. This earned him a spot on the banner of the Fanohge March in September 2019. Republican senators Wil Castro, Louise Muna, Mary Torres and Telo Taitague joined all 10 Democrats at the time. It was unanimous.
In a stunning reversal in his campaign for Congress, he now says he is opposed to it. He is running ads on a Filipino radio station in a clumsy attempt to racialize a human rights issue. There is no requirement to believe that the CHamoru people have not fulfilled their right to determine their political future. Reasonable people can disagree.
But the question is not whether you support CHamoru self-determination or not. For me, the issue is whether you are willing to lie about it for political convenience. Sen. Moylan was for it then. Even after the Dave Davis case was supported by the 9th Circuit, he said he supported it. In fact, that decision created the energy for the demonstration and the call for Guam’s leaders to affirm or deny their support. He affirmed it.
Sen. Moylan’s position is not based on principle. It is based on convenience and he will give a convoluted explanation for it. He seems to have problems clarifying what he really stands for. Maybe this is why he was deposed as a minority leader after a few months by his own Republican colleagues. In the meantime, Judi Won Pat has been elected speaker of the Guam Legislature more times than even her own distinguished father.
Integrity matters to most people. It matters to me. In my estimation, Sen. Moylan has disqualified himself as a candidate to be our one representative in Congress. Lying doesn’t build much support here nor in Washington, D.C. It will all catch up eventually and, unfortunately, the people of Guam will be the loser. It won’t be the unprincipled liar. The real James Moylan reveals himself through his record and his statements.
Robert A. Underwood is a former Guam delegate to Congress and a former president of the University of Guam.