Intent of Heartbeat Act: To save as many babies' lives as possible

I. Giving the power to the people removes politics from decisions related to abortions
The Texas Heartbeat Act was written by an incredibly intelligent private attorney by the name of Johnathan Mitchell. In fact, he was a law clerk to former United States Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Throughout his years of work, Mitchell’s primary intent was to create a law that would save as many lives of unborn children. In drafting the Texas Heartbeat Act, Mitchell also knew there were powerful political forces in place that encouraged abortions. Mitchell knew just how much money pro-abortion organizations would pay to political campaigns committed to keeping abortions legal.
So he also had another intent when creating a law that gave the power to the people. He knew that giving the power to the people would eradicate hundreds of millions of dollars to campaigns of not only public officials in Texas and Washington, D.C., but in all states.
Certain federal laws require lobbyists to file disclosure reports with dollar amounts paid for lobbying, including contributions made by pro-abortion groups. Just for lobbying public officials only in Washington, D.C., Planned Parenthood (a nonprofit organization), spent more than $800,000 in 2021 to influence Washington, D.C., public officials with an additional $243,000 paid by some of its subsidiaries. Early last week, Planned Parenthood and two other pro-abortion organizations announced their plans to collectively spend $150,000 into organizing grassroots campaigns and advertising outside of Washington, D.C., ahead of the November elections.
II. Bounty on the lives of children continues
Some opponents of Bill 121 called giving the power to the people to decide a bounty. This is absolutely not true. When you consider the cost of an abortion and the fact that over the past 50 years an estimated 50 million babies have been killed by abortionists, that easily results in a billion-dollar business empire. An empire that has also paid billions nationally over the past 50 years to public officials in states and Washington, D.C., to prevent laws banning abortion from being enacted.
So when using the term “bounty,” the truth is that for decades there has been millions in bounties targeted at unborn children paid into the pockets of government officials. It is unconscionable there are people and organizations willingly to pay money to ensure laws remain in place to keep the killing of a child legal.
III. A doctor wanted to Be sued and why the law is working
Mitchell never intended to create an environment that would result in thousands of civil lawsuits being filed in Texas. instead, he remained focused on saving babies' lives. This week the Texas Heartbeat Act will be one year old. And the results during this one-year period not only prove the law is constitutional but that it works.
It has been projected that by the end of 2022, the population of Texas residents will be about 30 million. Since the enactment of the Texas Heartbeat Act, public records show that only two civil lawsuits were filed against the same San Antonio, Texas, doctor. However, this San Antonio-based doctor wanted to be sued and even provided information in The Washington Post that included all the information necessary for him to solicit being sued such as his name, address, that he performed an abortion, the date of the abortion and even information about prior to performing the abortion, he did an ultrasound and detected a fetal heartbeat.
Since the enactment of the Texas Heartbeat Act there have been 0.00000.7% civil lawsuits filed.
Why is that?
Because the law is working. And because it’s working there is no need for mass civil litigation since the authority given to the people created a deterrent that has substantially reduced the number of abortions in Texas.
IV. Texas abortions declined substantially
According to data compiled by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, in just the first month after the Texas Heartbeat Act was signed into law, abortions declined by 60%. In August, 5,400 abortions were reported. In September, 2,200 abortions were reported. Abortion clinics across the state have closed their doors.
V. Why private citizens enforcement provision Is constitutional
I applaud the public hearing process especially because it is such a transparent forum. I do feel however, testimonies must be truthful and I do not know the reason some testified calling the Heartbeat Act unconstitutional. Less than six weeks ago, in the U.S. federal appeals court case of Whole Woman’s Health et al v. Jackson, the judges in a unanimous one sentence decision concluded …”this court remands the case with instructions to dismiss all challenges to the private enforcement provision of the statute. …”
The news of this court’s decision spread rapidly not just nationally but internationally. It has been hailed as a landmark decision for the protection of the lives of unborn children. The Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 will save the lives of thousands of children. Each and every one of these children have not only the right to life, but deserve a chance to live their lives.
...
Peter R. Sgro Jr. is a Guam attorney.