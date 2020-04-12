I understand the Guam Legislature will be meeting to address bills introduced by certain senators to expand the governor’s authority, including the institution of a curfew and checkpoints.
I think we can all agree that in the interest of public safety, Guam should – and has – implemented certain measures to curtail – and eliminate – the spread of the coronavirus in our island community. However, I find the measures introduced in these bills, and in particular Bill 335, are unwarranted and in fact a threat to our civil liberties.
I have not seen a detailed reasoning provided as to the necessity of this draconian measure.
Please note that one of the purposes of the 10 GCA Health and Safety, Chapter 19 Emergency Health Powers, is “g) to provide the government of Guam and local officials with the ability to prevent, detect, manage and contain emergency health threats without unduly interfering with civil rights and liberties.”
In Papachristou v. City of Jacksonville, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that "the right to walk the streets, or to meet publicly with one's friends for a noble purpose or for no purpose at all – and to do so whenever one pleases – is an integral component of life in a free and ordered society." In addition, while the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Zemel v. Rusk that this right may be legitimately curtailed when a community has been ravaged by flood, fire or disease, or when its safety and welfare are otherwise threatened, we should ensure that the governor’s ability to impose a curfew on adults and minors is done so in order to serve the curfew’s objective.
Once again, I have not seen any argument presented that would require these extreme emergency powers to be enacted into law and how the imposition of a potential curfew – and more so the powers to do so granted to the governor – are required beyond the measures that have already taken place.
On a side note, the wording of Bill 335 contains an error in that in Section 1, i.e., “A new item (7) is added to …,” it fails to mention the addition of item 8 as well. I’m sure this can be readily corrected or the bill reintroduced.
Now, with respect to the latest news that the governor has decided that the furlough of government of Guam employees is not necessary at this point as a furlough will have undesirable consequences on Guam’s economy and the government’s current finances are healthy enough that no furlough is required, I certainly hope the Guam Legislature is paying attention. We can all agree that furloughing and not being able to retain employees due to circumstances that make the status quo economically unsustainable is painful and unfortunate, but this is what private sector businesses are experiencing every day. The government should be taking every conceivable measure to reduce the burden on Guam businesses to support their ability, or at least give them the best opportunity, to get through these extremely tough financial times so that Guam’s economy can resurrect itself after this crisis ends. And likewise, so should the government of Guam. The fact that GovGuam finds the status quo is acceptable is unacceptable. Is it really prudent to continue full employment of all government of Guam employees, and can we really not find ways to curtail GovGuam expenditures – do we really need the Commission on Self Determination fully staffed? – at this time?
All I know is that if and when – I am not optimistic – arrangements between the federal government and GovGuam are finalized, and if and when emergency funds are made available to GovGuam for disbursements to entitled citizens, there better not be any excuse that the agencies affected simply do not have the manpower to handle the enormous workload. All the GovGuam employees not furloughed and not being effectively utilized while staying at home and collecting their full paychecks and benefits better be directed and transferred to the appropriate agencies to support the relief effort (as provided for in § 19403. Effect of Declaration).
In summary, while the intent may be good, please do not pass these bills – they are unwarranted and dangerous. And please, let’s provide as much relief for businesses in the short term so they can be around for the long term.
Marc Adler is a resident of Tamuning.