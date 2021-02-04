I am deeply concerned and worried about the future of the FSM island nation and its people. We currently have a Free Association relationship with the United States of America. It began in 1986. It was supposed to be a trial and error for the FSM leaders to prove that they could lead the islands and people democratically as the U.S. is promoting democracy around the world. I believe we failed.
After 15 years into the Compact of Free Association with the U.S. we went back to renegotiate the compact. That renegotiation was a totally irresponsible deal and act by our negotiators. First, they failed to get enough input from the public. Second, they did not address the problems of the first 15 years of the compact. They represented themselves from their own administration and they didn’t mention their many problems. They actually said everything was OK. What happened to conflict of interest? The many social issues can be solved if we pay attention to them.
Next is the third renegotiation in 2023. Are we ready? Who is going to do it? How are they going to renegotiate? Finally, what are they going to renegotiate?
Etistio Hartman is 30-year resident of Toto, Guam.