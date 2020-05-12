(Editor's note: Tabitha Caser Espina presented her dissertation titled "Unsettling the Rhetorics of the Politics of Filipinos on Guåhan” on April 9 as part of earning her Ph.D. in English Rhetoric and Composition through a four-year full scholarship at Washington State University. When we announced her achievement, some of our readers wondered what the content of the dissertation is. While we don't have the space to run its entirety, Espina shared this abstract.)
By Tabitha Caser Espina
In 1995, I released a musical album entitled Tabitha Espina: Island Girl and faced criticism for calling myself an island girl, because I am Filipino and not CHamoru, one of the Guåhan’s indigenous people. Through the years, I have become more conscious of how my ways of knowing and being are primarily a colonial experience, and what I am particularly interested in is how this colonial experience is realized and enacted on an island situated among other colonized. This dissertation is a rhetorical analysis of how Filipinos on Guåhan enunciate ourselves in matters of self, community, and politics, as colonial settlers. Using Walter Mignolo’s theoretical framework of enunciation to delink from Western epistemologies, I foreground the complex, intertwined histories of colonization in the Philippines and in Guåhan, the shared experience of colonial legacies on the island, and the social movements that demonstrate a shared commitment toward decolonization. This work draws on a range of research methods, including being a participant observer, rhetorically analyzing the texts and movements emerging from a community that I myself identify with, and, most importantly, studying ongoing dialogue between the Filipino community on Guåhan and the public. Filipinos on Guåhan together navigate belonging, culture, community, and politics discursively, and decolonial epistemologies unsettle these discourses. My purpose in studying the rhetorics of the politics of my community is two-fold: (1) to explore the possibilities of contributing productively and respectfully to a decolonial epistemology on Guåhan and (2) to frame decolonial activism in a critical collective subjectivity that delinks from the colonial matrix of power and re-members concepts of home, community, nation, and liberation with inafa’maolek—the foundation of CHamoru culture predicated on respect, generosity, and reciprocity.
Tabitha Caser Espina, Ph.D., is a product of Guam public schools, earned master's and bachelor's degrees on scholarships at the University of Guam and now completed her doctoral degree, also on a full, four-year scholarship at Washington State University.