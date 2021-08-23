(Editor's note: This letter is in response to The Guam Daily Post editorial based on a prior report about the six chosen suppliers of school supplies for the Guam Department of Education $4 million bulk purchase. Through an invitation for bid, the selected suppliers are: Sunleader Guam, which does business as Guam Modern Office Supply; ST Corp., an established wine and beer distributor; Goodland Inc., which does business as National Office Supply; Mariano Prime Ltd., which does business as MD Wholesale, an established distributor of pharmaceutical products and medical and dental supplies and other dry goods; JMI-Edison, which has described itself as a vendor of "anything from electric motors, power generation, medical equipment, and hotel and restaurant" materials and equipment; and Graphic Center, a printing business.)
In reading the Aug. 11, 2021, editorial, I concluded your point was:
1 . It didn't make "sense" for DOE to send students to buy school supplies from vendors whose main businesses are:
• Distribution of beer and wine.
• Major supplier of medical and electrical equipment as well as supplier to the hotel and restaurant industry.
• Pharmaceutical and medical supplies.
• Printing and advertising.
2. I admit I was totally sympathetic at your bewilderment because, like you, it simply didn't make "sense."
But, being more suspicious, and after further analysis, I concluded your editorial was designed to educate the public about how the GDOE;
• Spends the public's money in a "senseless" manner.
• Might be engaged in a "senseless" practice.
• Indiscriminately goes about in "senselessly" selecting vendors.
3. As your editorial further stated, the GDOE could have given students the option of choosing a voucher or a prepaid cash card that they can use to buy at the store of their choice and to allow them to tailor their school supply selections to their preferences. Every school year our students have been able to purchase their supplies at vendors that specialize in office/school supplies.
What changed? These vendors are still operating, and they are ready for the new school year. Any household knows the kids know best when it comes to which pens, pencils, notebooks and writing pads suit them best. Now, that makes "sense."
The selection of these vendors demonstrates that the GDOE was engaged in a different "cents" when it directed and forced families to shop for school supplies at four vendors whose main business was not school supplies. Are we really meant to believe that all four of these vendors are able to supply quality school supplies to our school kids at lower costs compared to experienced office/school supply vendors? Doesn't quite make "sense" however I would submit that it makes "cents" to those four vendors!
Finally, The Guam Daily Post should inform the public of the following:
• The names of the four vendors.
• The names of the GDOE personnel who were involved in their selection.
• The names of any other government official involved in this scheme and their connections to any of the four vendors.
I would say this would make "sense" and prevent further loss of "cents" as a result of GDOE procurement practices.
Jeryl Lujan is a resident of Yona.