Like the focus that parents need to have to help keep their children away from trouble, the institutions that are meant to lead them on a path to self-reliance need our constant attention, too.
Although one Guam Education Board member suggests that GDOE provides the “best education” for their students, I don’t see it even being close. Private schools make up about 25% of education in the continental U.S., but it’s closer to 50% in Guam. Even the Department of Defense has its own schools. There is a pretty clear reason for this.
Public education in Guam seems to have deteriorated to the point where they think that it’s successful if a student gets a diploma.
It’s tragically ironic how a "D" average is good enough to get a graduate into a university or college but is not good enough to get them into the military. Remember that 80% of our graduates who take the ASVAB fail the test.
And, although a ‘D’ average gets a student into a post-secondary school, the lack of preparation often leads to frustration and failure, and they eventually drop out.
And, how productive are ‘D’ average graduates in businesses? How unfair is this to the students who graduate? Sure, the diploma might get them into an entry-level position, but the lack of a quality education leaves them with little chance for a promotion after that.
There was a sailor on my ship who hated being in the Navy. He tried to get out but wasn’t allowed to. So, he made his discontent known for a long time. But when his enlistment was just about over, he had a change of heart and tried to re-enlist. He was depressed for weeks when he was told he could not.
Similarly, students mature in high school and often change their minds, about what path they choose for the future, when they get close to graduation.
Students determine the level of effort they put into their education. And, if after four years of putting forth little work, they change their minds and decide to go to college but struggle and fail – then it’s on them. Just make sure it’s not because our educational system failed them. Dumbing down education is not helping anyone.
So, our high schools should be paths for college. Our teachers can and want to inspire, assist, and teach our students to heights greater than the students believe they can attain. GDOE just needs to provide the students with motivated teachers, and the teachers with the resources they need, and then get out of their way.
While the federal American Rescue Plan Act monies are slowly starting to buy our students books and make the schools a little safer, we have a long way to go to improve test scores or hire enough trained teachers.
GDOE still seems to be focused on spending in areas that don’t directly improve on the 14 points of the “Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Public Education Act Public Law 28-45.”
GDOE spends on accreditation for elementary and middle schools, still has plans to convert a middle school to move some students closer to school while moving other students farther away, and now GDOE wants to build a million-dollar credit recovery wing at SSHS.
Students already have a lot of effort put forth so they can graduate. They get up to at least five years of high school, five years of summer school, Eskeulan Puengi (after-school classes,) and GDOE even pays for Asmuyao classes. Maybe, these millions of dollars should be better spent paying for some of these current programs instead.
There seem to be many reasons for the poor test scores, unsafe schools, and teacher turnover, but apathy is the one reason that is the most preventable. Perhaps when your child graduates and can’t even get into the military, more parents might wish they got involved sooner.
Thorning-Schmidt, prime minister of Denmark, once said: “First of all, … we need quality teachers. Professional and stimulated teachers are crucial to ensure that our children acquire the necessary skills and knowledge … We need clear goals, appropriate and relevant curricula, and also good learning materials. To ensure effective teaching, we need a quality environment for our kids.”
Our government is wisely set up to give the power of oversight to the Legislature. But how concerned are the senators about the future of our children if they do not use it? Year after year of substandard results hurts far too many of our students and is a poor reflection on us all.
We can never talk too much about education.
Gary Kuper is a grandparent of GDOE students.