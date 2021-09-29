Dear editor,
I’ve watched day after day of local editorials promoting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine, how it’s like a “seat belt” for safety, according to Guam PDN, that those who choose to not vaccinate are selfish and keep the vaccinated population from moving on, etc. Personally, I’m not anti-vaccine, but I dislike the forms of manipulation and propaganda we see around us every day, trying to force those who do not choose to be vaccinated into compliance.
Let’s clarify a few things that seem to be lost in the kerfuffle. First, Guam reached “herd immunity” way back in mid-July, according to the gurus at Public Health. Three weeks later, our governor ordered a vaccine mandate and declared it was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated." She was desperate to find a scapegoat, given that the magic 80% vaccine stats didn’t stop the delta variant from going through Guam like a storm.
I beg to differ with Lou. I think it’s a pandemic of the “misinformed vaccinated”: the huge number of people who have listened to the governor and those who tell us that if we get vaccinated, we are “safe” — wearing our COVID-19 “seat belt." How do people interpret “safe?" They think that if they have the vaccine, they can’t get or spread COVID-19 — so they are “safe” to visit their manåmko' and frail/chronically ill loved ones of any age. They think that they don’t need to quarantine if they are directly exposed; they think they don’t need to get tested if they develop symptoms – because they are “safe."
Nothing could be more misguided. We have had over five weeks of “limited mobility” for the unvaccinated. How is that working out? Whatever new variant is hitting us — delta or one of the newer ones — it continues to spread but our governor tells us she thinks the mandate is “working." COVID-19 continues to hit manåmko' the hardest, particularly those with chronic disease. And word is that our manåmko' have continued to resist the vaccine in large numbers. Possibly they are the least vaccinated age group — other than young children — but also the most likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. So of course hospitalizations will be up for those without vaccination.
In fact, the CDC recently released COVID-19 stats from January 2020 to Aug. 28, 2021; 78% of fatalities are age 65 plus with comorbidities. In fact, 94% of COVID-19 fatalities have co-morbidities – other causes of death. In other words, almost all COVID-19 deaths are with COVID-19, not from COVID-19. Words have meaning and, in this case, important distinctions.
Possibly the saddest of all is the impact on those at the lowest level of threat from COVID-19 — our children. In addition to their lives being turned upside down, they are now having guilt and fear shoveled on thickly. Throw in accompanying high stress levels, increased anxiety and mental health issues, loss of socialization, and most assuredly developmental issues over time. Studies have shown that children raised in high-stress situations have long-term health issues — even 30 years later. We will be seeing the social consequences for decades to come. One man on Facebook was furious with my anti-mandate comments. He finally admitted that his young daughter had been exposed to COVID-19 at school and had been crying nonstop for days because “she knows she has probably killed her grandparents by bringing COVID-19 into our home.” Can you imagine the burden that child is carrying? What a shame that the adults in her life have placed that fear, guilt and sorrow on her narrow shoulders. Shame on them! And shame on those in authority who have played on fear as a means of controlling those who don’t know better! I expressed to this guy the truth that his parents could be exposed to COVID-19 from him and any other person in their sphere — vaccinated or not. Until everyone understands this important truth, we will continue to see variants spread through Guam. And please, if you’ve been directly exposed to COVID-19, quarantine. If you’ve got symptoms, get tested. And if you have high-risk family members, keep them safe by keeping your distance. Whether or not you are “safely” vaccinated.
Tamara Burton is a resident of Sånta Rita-Sumai.