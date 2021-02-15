Guam has joined the worldwide “obesity wave,” and that is not a good thing.
Obesity and its related lifestyle disease comorbidities of cardiac disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer have been plaguing our island longer and affecting more families than our current drug epidemic. In 2015, a Community Health Survey of 961 Guam residents revealed that Guam’s obesity and lifestyle disease numbers are skyrocketing, which should be a major concern of policymakers as the cost of dealing with poor public health diverts tax dollars away from other critical government programs like education and public safety.
Guam’s politicians devote very little time and effort to public health issues and as a result Guam’s obesity problem is getting worse. We’ve learned from news accounts that obesity and related lifestyle disease comorbidities are listed as contributing factors in the deaths this past year for more than 90% of people who also tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Obesity is not just a local issue; it’s a worldwide issue. As a result of the obesity epidemic, a number of medical researchers are claiming the first generation that will not have a longer and better quality of life than their parents has been born. A fact I see playing out as we see so many of our young people dying of health issues normally associated with older people, like heart attacks, strokes, diabetes and cancer.
I know that some will view recent news in the media about a drug to help fight the obesity epidemic has been in the news a lot recently as a “ray of hope” in the global war on obesity with the creation of a “fat pill.” But when you get into the story details, you will learn that most people did not respond to the drug. Among those that did respond to the drug, they all gained back their weight quickly as soon as they stopped taking the drug; prompting observations that patients will need to take this drug for the rest of their lives.
Just like the staggering number of people who undergo the risks and costs for surgical solutions to “lifestyle” weight gains only to regain their weight because they have not made the lifestyle changes necessary to keep weight off, even those taking the new fat pills will not succeed unless they make changes to their lifestyle.
In the battle for the public’s health, education is the silver bullet. It is unfortunate that Public Health spends very little money to fight the obesity epidemic by educating people on how to prevent the so-called lifestyle diseases; but spends millions of dollars a year on medicines without actually improving the quality of life for the public as a whole.
I took the time to educate myself about the impact of lifestyle and diet on my health – education not available through our current education or public health system. I know from experience as a person who a year ago was diagnosed with a number of chronic illnesses that changing lifestyle has more impact faster than just taking pills. By making the effort to learn about my lifestyle diseases, and taking charge of my experiences, I lost 84 pounds, winning my personal battle against obesity and a number of chronic diseases.
It is unfortunate that information is not as available as medication. Currently the Department of Public Health and Social Services spends millions of dollars addressing the impact of the lifestyle diseases, but spends very little educating people about how they can make lifestyle changes that will prevent the formation of, mitigate the impact of, or possibly reverse the diseases themselves.
You would think the impact COVID-19 has had on our people with chronic diseases would give Public Health incentive to take the low-cost/rapid-result approach of educating people on how to reduce their own risks by improving their lifestyles, and you would be wrong. I am waiting for the day that we see Guam’s Department of Public Health rise to the challenge of improving the public’s health to begin reversing the growing obesity epidemic.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Santa Rita.