It's time to reconnect Taiwan to ICAO

The 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to be held between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada, will be ICAO’s biggest event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ICAO develops regulations and standards for civil aviation. Countries around the world follow the directives of ICAO to promote the safety and growth of the aviation industry.
ICAO is a premier forum for the international aviation community, and despite its importance to global aviation, Taiwan continues to be excluded from ICAO meetings.
Blocking Taiwan from discussions about aviation safety, air traffic control, aviation security, economics and environmental protection is senseless.
We call on ICAO to include Taiwan in a meaningful way to achieve the goal of a seamless aviation network and to allow Taiwan to share its expertise and learn collaboratively with other countries to improve civil aviation safety.
In August 2022, when China began sudden military actions in the airspace around Taiwan, the aggression jeopardized aviation safety in the region. In an effort to avoid a dangerous situation, the Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) scrambled to plan for the disruptions to the Taipei Flight Information Region (Taipei FIR). Airlines were burdened with additional expenses due to rerouting of flights and took unforeseen risk.
When looking at it from a safety perspective, there is no reason Taiwan CAA should not participate in ICAO. Direct communication with other FIRs is crucial for sharing information and obtaining timely information via ICAO. Taiwan is a key air traffic hub and strives to maintain the highest standards of service and safety for the Taipei FIR and to comply with ICAO standards and practices.
The theme of this year’s assembly is “reconnecting the world” and it is time to reconnect Taiwan to ICAO. The aviation industry has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, and collaboration between stakeholders in support of passenger health and safe travel is more important than ever. Guam and Taiwan are currently working together to form a new sister airport relationship between Taichung International Airport and Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport. The collaboration brings together aviation, economic development and cultural exchange to develop and promote air travel between the two destinations and increase tourism.
Taiwan takes seriously its commitment to aviation safety and calls upon the international aviation community to support its call to be included in ICAO. Taiwan has much to offer aviation development and is willing to share its experiences and be a part of the seamless aviation safety network.
Paul Yin-Lien Chen is the director general for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Guam.