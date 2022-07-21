Japan Consul General: Guam 'looking bright' on Liberation Day

Hafa Adai and Konnichi wa,
For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected our daily lives, temporarily bringing Guam’s tourism economy to a halt.
The 78th Liberation Day theme “The Strength to Overcome the Faith to Persevere,” Minetgot para ta hulat, hinengge para ta usini, is indeed very fitting.
As with the strength displayed by the leaders and entire people of Guam, we gradually have overcome the fear of COVID-19 and we have persevered. The tourists are slowly returning to this beautiful Island of Guam once again.
Since the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions, I have successfully carried my diplomatic duties and have attended many functions held at the Guam Legislature, hotels and even attended the University of Guam “Fañomnåkan 2022” commencement ceremony, just to name a few. So yes, things on Guam are finally looking bright.
On behalf of Japan, I am very happy that I could this year again attend a series of memorial ceremonies to express my deepest condolences and respect to all the people of Guam and the military who made the utmost sacrifice 78 years ago.
Being in the presence of the surviving manåmko’ at the memorials, I have gained a much deeper appreciation of the phrase; “We forgive but will never forget.” This is the meaning of peace at its best.
Today, as we take time to pay homage to all who suffered pain and sacrificed themselves during wartime, please acknowledge that the thoughts and prayers of the Japanese community are always with you as well.
In closing, as the island emerges from the pandemic, let us continue to work together in the spirit of “Inafa’ Maolek,” and be grateful for the peace and prosperity we enjoy. I look forward to strengthening further our existing strong and friendly relationship with each passing day, after experiencing a long tunnel of the pandemic in Guam.
Un Dångkolo’ Na Si Yu’os Ma’åse’. Thank you very much.