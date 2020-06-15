Håfa adai,
While we currently deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, a quieter crisis threatens our future: climate change. As youth, we face long-term consequences that will continue to put our lives at risk. Here at home, our receding beaches, dying coral reefs and other environmental issues are symptoms of what dangers have yet to come.
The everlasting impacts of climate change threaten our comfortable lifestyles and leave us no choice but to meet our generation's biggest challenge. As the next generation, we must come together to advocate for climate justice now and to work toward healthy and just transitions. And if we want to live in a future worth living, we must listen to each other and work toward a healthy future.
We ask you to join the Guam Youth Climate Strike. The movement is affiliated with the United States Youth Climate Strike, which is part of the global movement fighting for climate justice. Our chapter started with a few passionate members but, as we continue, we hope to build more relationships.
If you are interested and want to fight for a better future, please fill out our member questionnaire at https://forms.gle/ho9AoyUaUn6UgvKh8, or email us at guam@youthclimatestrikeus.org to learn more!
Kyle Dahilig is a member of Guam Youth Climate Strike.