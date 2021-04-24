Physicians pledge through the sacred Hippocratic oath to uphold the highest of moral standards and principles, and to respect medical ethics throughout our professional lives. We agree to the principles of patient confidentiality and nonmaleficence, stating that we will do no harm to those seeking care.
This is the most pious of all modern oaths and it should be, as we are bestowed with and accept the responsibility and sanctity of human lives.
Physicians embark upon the lengthy, demanding and costly world of premedical education followed by many years of medical school, residency and specialty training, driven by the profound desire to provide service to humanity. This primary motivation becomes ingrained early in our lives, developing into the heart and soul of our identity. We were trained to be caring, compassionate, confident and knowledgeable professionals of enduring character. Our conduct needs to reflect our position in society no matter where we are located, no matter what we are doing. We welcome that expectation and agree to serve as role models.
I, like all physicians, find it disturbing when we are portrayed as simply elite members of society with deep pockets. I have never met a physician who decided to go to medical school because he or she was driven by a desire for money.
We spend more than 10 years after high school before we can open a practice. Most are saddled with huge debt. Medical school is not a good choice for those motivated by money. Helping others through our medical expertise is extremely rewarding and fulfilling as a professional. It is what makes the long journey worth it. The appreciation from our patients and our community is what keeps us going. We face many challenges being doctors in such a remote location. Like our friends, neighbors and patients, we do our best with what we have. However, there is a cloud threatening our medical community.
Currently, if a patient feels he or she may have been the victim of malpractice, there is a remedy. Arbitration is the best method of evaluating the possibility that substandard care occurred. What happened is brought before a group of professionals, including a doctor unrelated to the case who knows the expected standards. The members of the arbitration panel are agreed upon by the two parties. They review and discuss the facts and make a decision. Arbitration is mandatory, as it should be. It is a better system than one nonmedically trained judge alone making decisions. Arbitration can be expensive. This was recognized by the medical community and we fully supported a system that allowed for poorer members of our community to not be burdened with the expenses related to arbitration. In fact, health care providers agreed to have a fee attached to their licenses that paid for the arbitration panel for patients who could not afford it. Legislation was prepared and we supported it. But that was not what was recently introduced, despite a press release indicating that health care providers like the idea of repealing the arbitration law, rather than correcting the financial access issue. We do not support the proposed legislation.
The legislation proposed to repeal the current Mandatory Arbitration Act is truly creating a threatening climate, a dark cloud over those of us practicing medicine in Guam.
Many health care providers, including myself, are extremely troubled by the prospect of the bill becoming law. It will elicit numerous frivolous claims because it will be very easy for any plaintiff to file any claim for perceived medical negligence, and pain and suffering in court against a defendant (health care provider) before a magistrate judge.
The United States is a highly litigious society with more than 17,000 medical malpractice lawsuits filed in the U.S. each year. Making it easy to file is the objective of the legislation. It is good for lawyers and terrible for all others.
Unless you are close to a doctor, you may not know the harm just the accusation of malpractice has on a physician. Unfortunately, the price a practitioner pays is much more than just financial. Their reputation, built over a long period of time, is harmed even if they did no wrong. The impact on emotional health is significant. According to the American Medical Association, more than 1 in 3 physicians have had a medical liability lawsuit filed against them at some point in their career. Does anyone really think that many have truly provided substandard care? Think about your own experience with doctors. Were more than a third terrible? The majority of medical malpractice cases end in some type of out-of-court settlement. Why? Medical malpractice insurance companies and doctors find that settlement is less costly than defending the case, even if the doctor provided excellent care. Lawyers count on that happening. The physician is often left with a record of money being paid to a lawyer and a harmed reputation, despite having provided great care. At times, especially in smaller communities like Guam, physicians ask to settle cases to shorten the emotional turmoil they know they will endure throughout the long and very visible court proceedings. The average duration of a malpractice claim is five years from the time of filing a claim until a final verdict or judgment. Wouldn’t you want to settle and move on instead of waking up every day for five years, being accused of not being a good doctor, despite knowing you did nothing wrong? Physicians can be quick to settle despite their innocence.
This bill will definitely result in a rise in the cost of health care, the whole system will be more expensive. No doubt, it will very quickly drive up the cost of medical liability insurance for health care providers. I am aware that many physicians in Guam do not carry medical liability insurance because of its already exorbitant cost. Recruiting is impacted and it certainly will be harder to recruit and retain physicians and other health care providers in Guam.
I am aware of physicians planning to leave the island if this bill goes into law. Others will retire early. This will worsen the health care shortage crisis we face, especially with specialists. Poor people who can’t afford to leave island for health care will suffer the most. Does the author of the proposed legislation not realize that? The proposed new law will create an environment where defensive medicine is the norm. Physicians will feel obliged and compelled to perform more diagnostic testing. The number of labs and X-rays will go up and will do so quickly. It will not be driven by a real need, but by fear of lawsuits. It will drive up the cost of health care insurance. The long proven best practice of conservative management will no longer be acceptable due to the fear of litigation over a delayed diagnosis. Is that what we want on Guam?
This bill does not provide any protection for physicians who will become an easy target. Patients and lawyers can file a case even if they know the physician did no wrong and defend such actions as being “in the best interest of my client.” If they are found to have filed a case against an innocent physician, are they held responsible? Should the plaintiff be responsible for all of the legal fees of a defendant doctor who is found innocent? The doctor is stuck with the bill and the emotional impact which never really goes away. The lawyers know that insurance companies and doctors often settle. If there is no arbitration panel, just file the suit and roll the dice with a magistrate judge. The plaintiff could have had a fair hearing before an arbitration panel. If they found that the physician had acted properly, they can move on with their lives and perhaps actually feel better about what happened.
Arbitration works for everyone. It lowers the costs of the legal system and the health care system. It helps recruit much-needed providers and keeps our health insurance costs reasonable. It hastens the legal process. We saw draft legislation that addressed the cost of arbitration. Where did it go? Find it and bring it back.
Dr. Ramel Carlos is a board-certified neurologist practicing in Guam for 19 years and a specialist in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. He is also a pediatrician, a diplomate of the American Board of Disability Analysts and the editor-in-chief of The Guam Medical Association Journal.