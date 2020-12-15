We tend to think of the bagman as a nefarious individual with less than honorable intentions.
On Guam, we have the “bag persons” in the name of the Guam Legislature who just can’t help themselves when it comes to questionable intentions. A prior Legislature finally had the environment in mind when it came up with the plastic bag ban. Albeit the implementation period was a bit too long, nevertheless, it was due to come into fruition, real soon! NOT.
Kyle Dahlilig in his letter to The Guam Daily Post on Monday opined that with the current consideration by this Legislature to kick the can down the road on the plastic bag ban, he felt like he was being lied to. He would be referring to the politicians' “political speech” on the subject at hand, as B.S. – bag stool.
How the Legislature thinks that the extension is even a worthy topic to bring up is amazing, but nothing amazes me anymore when it comes to political pandering. Just who is it the Legislature is trying to pander to here? How about doing Guam's part in considering the environment, the aquatic life and yes, fellow citizens of the globe that partake of the micro-plastic that fish ingest and we end up consuming. I wonder if a video of a struggling, drowning turtle engulfed in plastic would help bring the picture into clarity?
The Guam Legislature should get some cahones! Let the law stand and let the ban begin. No more kicking the “bag” down the road. Really? Who on Guam does not have a box, a reusable bag, old plastic bags, or pillow cases for shopping? Go ahead, show the community, your constituents and yes, your children, just how responsible adults act when it comes to subjects affecting the environment. Feeling sorry for the business community that is NOT prepared for the plastic bag ban is more BS. Plenty of time has been given.
I am ashamed that the Chamber of Commerce thought it was necessary to solicit for the extension. Using COVID-19 impact as an excuse is deplorable. Just how is that a valid excuse?
Meanwhile, Mother Nature silently, but with increasingly diminished patience awaits humanity’s realization about what is the right thing to do while her hand is poised, trembling, over the trigger of karmic payback. Do the right thing, toss the extension bill in the trash, but not in a plastic bag.
Clayton Duvall is a resident of Tamuning.