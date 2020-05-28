Editor's note: This opinion by Robert Klitzkie was shared with The Guam Daily Post after it was submitted as legislative testimony on the issue of government of Guam double pay.
Honorable Joe S. San Agustin and members of the Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing, I oppose all four of the bills before your committee. All of the bills appear to address perceived inadequacies in Department of Administration Personnel Rule 8.406. That rule containing two categories of benefits is not an exemplar of clear draftsmanship.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero apparently determined on March 19 that she would not implement the provisions of DOA Rule 8.406 when she issued Executive Order 2020-05. Paragraph four of the executive order reads in pertinent part: "... all government of Guam employees remain in regular work status and are expected to report for duty within two hours from receiving notice from his/her supervisor."
Since all GovGuam employees were in regular work status, Department of Administration Director Ed Birn stated, inter alia, that the double pay feature of 8.406 was not triggered. That interpretation was not made known until very recently by an off-the-cuff announcement by the governor’s acting chief of staff.
The March 19 Rule 8.406 interpretation was bolstered by two subsequent acts of the governor, her ultra vires promulgation of Executive Order 2020-8 COVID-19 Response Differential Pay on April 5 and her veto message of Bill 336, which would have mooted the Birn interpretation that all employees remain on work status. The governor suggested that the cost of Bill 336, were it to become law, would be $36 million, probably necessitating the layoff of GovGuam employees.
An analysis of DOA Rule 8.406 is appropriate. Per 8.406, when the governor declares a state of emergency, two categories of benefits are created.
• Category I is composed of employees who do not have to report to their regular jobsite but still draw their regular pay without being charged leave, in DOA Rule 8.406 C. 1.
• Category II is composed of employees who must go to work at the jobs for which they were hired, in DOA Rule 8.406 C. 2.
The author of Rule 8.406, apparently governed by some misbegotten sense of barnyard equity, perceived unfairness when some employees were allowed to stay at home with pay while others must report to work. The four bills attempt to correct the perceived unfairness by paying those who were required to work twice – once for working and a second time because others were paid and didn’t have to work. Thus, adding for-working pay to didn’t-have-to-work pay equals double pay – one for working, and one because others didn’t work.
A review of what that Rule 8.406 doesn’t say is enlightening. Terms like “front-line workers,” “danger” and “sacrifice” being solely the products of the demagogic pandering advanced in support of double pay for “heroic front-line workers.” A good example of the demagogic pandering occurred on May 20 when Speaker Tina Muña Barnes called the Legislature into emergency session and waived the public hearing requirement for these bills, finding a danger to the public health or safety! Those who were required to work reported to their regular jobs. Nurses work at the hospital. Because hospitals are inhabited by sick people and harbor bacteria, viruses and fungi, there is an inherent risk in just being in a hospital.
Employees required to work did their regular jobs: Firemen put out fires, cops caught crooks and nurses went to the hospital. All are entitled to their regular compensation notwithstanding those other employees were paid for not working. Basing salary policy on the anomalies that some workers get paid for not working can never – even in the best of times – lead to a proper result. These are far from the best of times when thousands of workers are receiving no pay at all. The vast majority of unemployed and underemployed workers likely can’t help but be repulsed by the spectacle of GovGuam employees, who didn’t miss a paycheck, carping about double pay.
Robert Klitzkie is a former senator and the host of the talk radio show “Tall Tales” on 93.3 FM.