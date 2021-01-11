The Guam Daily Post reports that there were long lines of cars at Okkodo High School on Thursday as Guam residents over the age of 60 came out in droves to get vaccinated. But Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made a good point when she said that these lines represent something positive, that the "people want to be vaccinated."
I couldn’t agree more. Vaccines will help protect lives and restore the flagging local economy. Guam residents get this.
I was one of the fortunate ones to receive a vaccination on Thursday. I got there early. And I have nothing but good words for the leadership and goodwill provided by each of the team members of the Department of Public Health and Social Services I encountered.
From start to finish, the entire vaccination process was seamless. It seemed to flow like water downstream. Beginning with a quick on-arrival temperature task, to a rapid-fire sign-in procedure, to the administering of the vaccinations themselves (no, it didn't hurt at all) by highly qualified nurses, to final allergic-reaction supervision, the process was smoother than skateboarding on glass.
So I’d like to thank the governor, DPHSS and all of the National Guardsmen and women, nurses, logistical staff, and volunteers for their professional engagement and, above all else, for their positive and generous community spirit.
In Guam’s greatest hour of need, they're serving their community with dedication and competence.
Timothy Cooper is a resident of Tamuning.