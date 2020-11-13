Recently we read in the news that there have been four “officer involved” shootings in the past three months, highlighting the challenges we face as a community of the risks of increasing drug use driven by high unemployment, expiring safety net laws, and growing desperation among many people who are losing hope.
I am glad to see that Police Chief Steve Ignacio has been taking the “high road” in his handling of these very complex situations that caused large scale protests and riots when police officials tried to handle similar acts in cities on the mainland behind the secrecy of the “blue veil.”
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Santa Rita.